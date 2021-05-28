Monday will be the 45th year the Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) will host its Memorial Day Ceremony.
Revering and honoring those who served and who have fallen is a Comanche tradition for centuries. After last year’s halt to everything due to the pandemic, this year will be a return to form, according to Master of Ceremonies Lanny Asepermy, CIVA Historian. Kevin Sovo will provide the drum.
The ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. at Watchetaker Hall and the CIVA Court of Honor at the tribal complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
Watchetaker Hall will be the locale where the opening prayer by Chaplain Jimmy Caddo begins the event. The national anthem will be sung by Mercedez Banderas followed by the “Comanche Flag Song” by the Sovo Singers. They also will sing the “Memorial Song.”
CIVA Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko will welcome visitors before Ramonah Davis reads off the Roll Call of Fallen Warriors.
Following the closing prayer, box lunches will be provided by the CIVA Auxiliary.
Clifford Red Elk will play “Taps” on the bugle before the placing of the wreath and flags by the Auxiliary and guests at the CIVA Court of Honor.