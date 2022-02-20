The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) is accepting nomination packets for organization princess candidate.
Nomination packets for CIVA Princess candidates are being taken until March 31.
The current princess, Mercedez Banderas, terms out on Armed Forces Day, May 21.
Candidates must:
•Be an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation
•Be a direct descendant of a Comanche Veteran
•Be of impeccable character
•Have never been married or cohabitate
•˙ave no children
•Be between the ages of 13–17 years
•Must provide own regalia
•Be able to sing Comanche hymns and sign language is a plus.
Nomination packet should include a 5x7 photo in regalia, a copy of certificate of degree of Indian blood, a bio (to include any news articles, school records, or pertinent information).
Packets should be mailed to:
•Kevin Pohawpatchoko
302 N. Mountain Meadow Drive
Cache, OK 73527
•Dominic Pawlowski
20077 NE Wolf Road
Fletcher, OK 73541
For further questions, contact CIVA Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko, 580-919-1065 or by email: k_pohawpatchoko@yahoo.com.