•WHAT: Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) 2021-2022 Princess Coronation Ceremony. Public welcome. Bring chairs.
•WHERE: Comanche Nation Dance Grounds, the tribal complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
•WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday.
•SCHEDULE: Opening prayer by Vice Commander George Red Elk, “National Anthem” sung by Mercedez Ranae Banderas and signed by Trinity Rae Ahtone, “Comanche Flag Son” sung by the Sovo Singers, welcome by Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko, introduction and reading of the biography of the 2019-2021 Princess Trinity Rae Ahtone by Pohawpatchoko followed by the “Veterans Song” for her solo dance, presentation of flower banquet by Shirley Pohawpatchoko and certification of appreciation by Kevin Pohawpatchoko, introduction of the biography of 2021-2022 Princess Mercedez Ranae Banderas by Historian Lanny Asepermy followed by presentation of crown and bouquet by Ahtone, presentation of feather by Bill Voelker from Sia, presentation of service shawl and blanket and other items by the CIVA Auxiliary, CIVA “War Dance Song” and solo dance by Banderas, closing prayer by Lyman Guy. Cake and punch served by the Auxiliary will follow.