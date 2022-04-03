The Arizona firm hired to analyze Lawton streets has begun its preliminary work and should be moving into the actual analysis in coming weeks.
Council members voted in mid-January to hire Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) under a $450,616 contract to analyze 464 miles center lane miles of arterials and residential streets in Lawton, in a quest to determine the condition of the concrete and asphalt surfaces. City officials have said the work will determine the exact measurements of defects such as cracking, rutting and potholes. That information will be formatted into a pavement condition index ranking streets based on their actual conditions.
City Engineer Joe Painter said IMS has begun its preliminary survey work, but has not yet started what he described as topographic work. IMS will be driving what officials say looks like a Google Maps van, a high-tech vehicle with an array of 11 mounted lasers that measure the roughness of the road surface and the roughness of the ride. With accompanying cameras to monitor things such as street signs and traffic signals, the van will collect images to be put into a report outlining what work needs to be done and when.
The system replaces what city officials call a windshield survey, done by city staff driving every mile of street in Lawton and looking for problems.
"We eyeballed it," Painter said, adding that technique is not flawed, but it is time-consuming. "This is so much quicker and gathers so much more data."
Painter said digital analysis has become common.
"Basically, the trucks drive down the road and map the condition of the road, cracks, what type of road it is," he said, adding Lawton's survey also will identify fire hydrants, signs and other inventory items the City of Lawton may want to track. "The main purpose is to get a condition assessment, so we can prioritize which road comes first."
Those details can be a cost-saving measure: waiting too long to make repairs can mean more severe failure of the pavement, which could mean a total replacement rather than less-expensive repair work.
Painter said the process relies on lasers and photographic topography equipment, which takes photographs to help map the road. It's not an X-ray. He said the analysis is done of the street surface, rather than its sub-grade (that type of analysis still relies on core drilling, like the analysis that EST did on West Gore Boulevard).
The street analysis is expected to take about two months based on weather conditions and the ability to drive 30-50 miles a day. City officials have estimated the data collection process will begin by the end of April, with total centerline miles on arterials, residential streets and rights of way equal to 464 miles. In addition to pavement analysis, data will include traffic signs, traffic signals and ADA ramps.
Painter said the LATS fixed bus routes (mostly limited to arterials and collector streets) were selected for a pilot study, with the firm mobilizing March 14. Painter said the initial goal was to pick a test run area to ensure that is how city officials want the testing done and how well it is working, before tackling the rest of the city's streets.
The end result? Once IMS formats the data and provides the report, city administrators will be able to go to the City Council with scientific numbers.
"It will help us set a master priority list, reorganize our capital improvement projects, where we can rank them and score them," Painter said, echoing city officials who have said for years they wanted a scientific method to set priorities.
Officials also say while the road condition may be the most important criteria, it is not the only one in setting priorities. Other details are taken into account, such as traffic usage and businesses/entities a road services. But, Painter said the analysis also will rate streets by type, grouping arterials with other arterials, for example.
"This is a great tool for us," he said. "It really helps in making decisions."
The analysis will help the city's streets division keep up with road repairs, a never-ending battle because Lawton has two strikes against it. Oklahoma already is one of the worst states, in terms of road damage, because temperature variations are so dramatic. Then, there is the clay soil.
"Those clay soils are very deep; you can't dig it out, so you put in some pretty stout sections (of pavement)," Painter said, of the deeper paving needed to stand up to the movement of clay soil that expands when wet and contracts when dry. "When we get into 100-degree heat, concrete is literally pushing against each other so hard, it's exploding. That's Oklahoma."