Lawton police continue its investigation into the city’s sixth homicide of 2022.
Officers called to a report of shots fired at 1401 NW Smith Sunday evening arrived to find a person shot during a domestic incident. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died Monday, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
“We’re still updating with the family and can’t release anything more about the victim at this time,” he said Tuesday.
No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. Grubbs said the Criminal Investigation Division is leading the inquiry.
“At this point the public isn’t in danger in this situation,” he said. “We’re not looking for anybody.”