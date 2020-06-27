Lawton police are searching for leads and a suspect in a Thursday night double-shooting that left one person hospitalized and killed a 65-year-old woman.
Investigated as the city’s 11th homicide of the year, Crime Stoppers has offered a FIRST 48 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
Police reported they found Mamie Caldwell dead from a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a unit in the Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B, when officers responded to a double shooting.
According to the police, the second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
"Our detectives are currently investigation the shooting and trying to piece together why this happened," said Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer.
Caldwell’s death from violence is the first since the May 23 stabbing death of Shaun Loud, 41, of Lawton. The suspect in that case has been charged with first-degree murder and is held in the Comanche County Detention Center’s custody.
Garcia said that Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma issued a First 48 reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
The First 48 program means the normal reward amount will double with a tip leading to arrest.
Contact Lawton police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.