City will name City Hall auditorium after Wayne Gilley

A long-time mayor who spent decades in service to his community will continue to be honored by the City of Lawton — but in a different way.
Wayne Gilley’s name will be preserved within today’s Lawton City Hall by giving it to the auditorium in which City Council meetings are held. The proposal is a compromise for city officials who want to continue honoring Gilley’s legacy while preserving the building’s history as Lawton’s first high school and now its seat of city government.
City Attorney John Ratliff said the City Council’s original 1986 resolution designated what was then Lawton City Hall at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest B Avenue in Gilley’s honor. That building was the former Emerson Elementary School and was traded to the City of Lawton by Lawton Public Schools in 1961. It continued as city hall until all city offices were moved into today’s city hall and the building razed in 2015.
Ratliff said his research indicates the name “Wayne Gilley City Hall” was directly related to the building that was destroyed. Today’s city hall is the original Lawton High School and that is how it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a distinction the building won in 1997. Ratliff said today’s city hall can’t be named after Gilley “because this building already has a name.”
“When the council passed this (resolution) in 1986, they were talking about the old building, not this building,” he said, adding the staff’s proposed compromise is naming the auditorium in Gilley’s honor.
City officials said Gilley remains Lawton’s longest-tenured mayor, serving for 24 years between 1961 and 1971, and 1975 until his retirement in 1989.
As part of the council’s action, the resolution specifies that today’s building will be named Lawton City Hall.
While council members said Gilley was definitely worthy of recognition, some wondered if there might be a better method. Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said constituents have called them asking about recognition for other notable Lawtonians.
“Everybody knows someone else that should have that honor,” Warren said of formal recognition, adding he likes an idea explored by City Manager Michael Cleghorn of erecting a monument outside City Hall recognizing Gilley’s service.
Cleghorn said there is a pedestal on the east side of the building, near a flagpole, that could hold that monument.
“I think it would solve some of the issues with naming things inside the building,” Cleghorn said.
But, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and the Lawton Historical Society are “very crazy about this building” and would be wary of allowing anything added to the building or grounds.
“That’s my concern about adding things with someone’s name on it,” Burk said, adding it also is worth noting the building is owned by Lawton Public Schools.
Hampton said he had a constituent who cited another native Lawtonian for the naming honor, someone who was involved with the building when it was a school and who has ties to various aspects of the community, including efforts that won historical recognition for the former school.
Warren said while a monument outside the building could be tied to the Lawton-Gullesheim, Germany Sister City monument that remains at the old city hall site (recognition won during Gilley’s tenure as mayor), he agrees with the auditorium designation. But, he also suggested the council set guidelines on naming rooms inside city hall in honor of other Lawtonians, saying it would make it easier to give directions to meetings within the building if visitors could be told to look for a named room.
Burk, who had known Gilley from his childhood, said the honor was suitable.
“He ‘sold’ Lawton at every turn his entire life,” Burk said. “I’ve never met a person so Pro-Lawton and so humble.”