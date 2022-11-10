City will name City Hall auditorium after Wayne Gilley

A long-time mayor who spent decades in service to his community will continue to be honored by the City of Lawton — but in a different way.

Wayne Gilley’s name will be preserved within today’s Lawton City Hall by giving it to the auditorium in which City Council meetings are held. The proposal is a compromise for city officials who want to continue honoring Gilley’s legacy while preserving the building’s history as Lawton’s first high school and now its seat of city government.

Recommended for you