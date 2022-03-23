The City of Lawton will terminate its contract with a Texas architectural firm that created conceptual designs for the indoor youth sports complex proposed for Elmer Thomas Park.
The action, directed Tuesday by the City Council, means city staff members and a council steering committee are tasked with coming up with new options for building the facility.
City administrators have been negotiating on a construction design contract with Stantec Architecture, in response to a council directive in December after it accepted conceptual designs for an 86,000-square-foot facility that would be located on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park, south of Lake Helen. As proposed, the facility would feature indoor venues for soccer, basketball and volleyball, indoor walking track, viewing areas, food concessions area, classrooms and other support spaces. A portion of the complex also would be engineered to serve as a public storm shelter.
The council voted in April 2021 to spend $45,000 in CIP funds for Stantec to create the conceptual design plans.
City administrators had been negotiating with Stantec representatives on the details of an agreement governing construction designs, but Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said Tuesday those negotiations are stalled.
“We have reached an impasse,” he said, adding that city representatives have been “unsuccessful in obtaining a favorable agreement.”
Burk said discussions for a design contract had centered on a template agreement created by the American Institute of Architects, because the City of Lawton does not have a template for architectural agreements. Burk said some language in the AIA-based agreement needed to be revised, adding that the AIA template “heavily favors architects.” But, representatives could not reach agreement on changing the wording.
He said there were several issues under consideration, including the fact the cost of the project has greatly increased. When voters approved the 2019 Capital Improvements Program in 2019, discussions then were for total project cost of $12 million, with $8 million to come from the CIP and the remainder from grants and donations. Brian Henry, one of three Lawton businessmen who have been strong supporters of the sports complex, said the original cost estimate for that building is about eight years old.
The most recent estimates set an estimated cost of $24 million for the project, excluding architectural fees and contingency, Burk said. In addition to CIP funding, supporters said that up to $8 million could be obtained from a Defense Community Infrastructure Grant.
In response to questions from council members, Burk said some of the points of disagreement included aesthetics/appearance, and who had the final say on that issue. Costs also were an issue, he said, adding there were “too many variables that we couldn’t get nailed down.” He disputed comments by some in the community that Stantec didn’t want to work with the City of Lawton.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said conversations were professional at all times, adding the two sides simply couldn’t see eye-to-eye to reach an agreement.
“We just couldn’t come to where we needed to be,” he said.
Burk said because city administrators and Stantec cannot reach agreement, staff’s recommendation is to terminate the contract with Stantec and allow city staff to look at other potential ideas.
“We’re fully committed to making this happen,” Burk said, explaining the plan is to assemble the council steering committee on the youth sports complex and discuss solutions that would get the project “off high center.”
Burk said city officials also are going to have to address the dramatic cost increase, which — like construction projects across the nation — stem from dramatic increases in material costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Burk said the estimated construction cost of $11.05 million that supporters have been using for some time “bought you a whole lot more then,” adding that estimate no longer will build the type of facility that the community wants to see.
So, staff’s recommendation is to put the project on pause “for us to come up with a better plan,” he said.
Council members indicated those plans may be working with a different architectural firm, before voting unanimously to terminate the existing agreement with Stantec and move forward with the work to find new options.