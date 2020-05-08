The City of Lawton issued an amended Civil Emergency Order late Friday, setting the details for the graduated reopening of Lawton City Hall and increasing occupancy limits for some stores in the city.
City administrators announced mid-week that they would reopen city hall at Southwest 9th and C effective 8 a.m. Friday. They said city staff is administering traditional in-person services, such as payments of utility bills, and actions dealing with licensing and permits for construction projects. However, residents still are being encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by telephone or digitally. In addition, drop boxes are available for residents who want to pay utility bills.
Those entering city hall are asked to observe specific guidelines, to include maintaining a minimum of 6 feet of distance between themselves and others at all times. Residents who are part of vulnerable populations (over age 65 or with health issues) are asked to set up appointments if they need an in-person visit, and all visitors to city hall are encouraged to wear face masks while in the building.
Under previously announced terms, Lawton Public Library, Lawton Municipal Court and offices associated with the Public Works Department are slated to reopen to the public May 15. The city also will resume issuing permits for garage sales that day.
June 1, recreation centers will be allowed to reopen, and boards and committees that meet on city property will be allowed to resume meeting.
The amended order also sets new occupancy requirements for retail businesses, allowing larger buildings to have an increased number of customers.
For buildings with a total square footage of 150,000 square feet or more, the permitted customer occupancy level will be 300, while buildings of 1,000 square feet or less may have two customers. The permitted customer occupancy of buildings between those two sizes may be determined by dividing the building's total square footage by 500 (for example, the customer occupancy level of a 20,000 square foot building would be 40).
The city continues to specify that "big box" stores with garden centers or nurseries must limit the customers in that specific area to 30 at one time. If that requirement cannot be followed, that portion of the store must close, city regulations specify.
City officials said guidelines for food establishments also have been updated. Restaurants with dine-in facilities were allowed to reopen May 1 as long as strict sanitation protocols are followed and social distancing guidelines were set into place.
In addition to requirements for masks and temperature checks for employees, the regulations set specific cleaning protocols for dining facilities, ranging from regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces, to encouraging the use of disposal menus and touchless payment systems. All employees who come into contact with the public must wear masks (to include those working at drive-up windows), unless they are behind a physical barrier.
Under social distancing guidelines, restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their normal occupancy level. Only patrons who live in the same household or who traveled to the restaurant in the same vehicle may sit at a single table or booth. During Phase 1 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's staged business reopening plan, tables space must be such that seated patrons are a minimum of 6 feet from each other. Fixed tables are limited to use of every other one, unless a divider made of solid material is erected between them. Buffets, salad bars and other self-serve areas may be open only if employees serve patrons.
Play areas and other common use recreation areas must remain closed until the state's Phase 2, slated to begin May 15.
The guidelines, signed into effect as of 8 a.m. Friday, will remain in effect until May 31, unless otherwise amended by a new order by the mayor and mayor pro tem.
Additional information about guidelines applied to businesses that are permitted to be open are available at the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov, under its COVID-19 heading.