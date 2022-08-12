Lawton has a new youth sports management entity, as long as the City Council allocates funding later this month.

Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority unanimously accepted a recommendation from its programs committee Thursday, designating the Fredericksburg, Virginia, firm Eastern Sports Management LLC to manage sports programming and facilities in Lawton. Council members created the trust authority earlier this year to manage youth sports in the community, with an eye toward removing the City of Lawton from those activities. Those duties will range from coordinating youth sport teams to managing sports facilities, to include field maintenance and operational control of the city’s proposed indoor youth sports complex.

