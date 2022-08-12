Lawton has a new youth sports management entity, as long as the City Council allocates funding later this month.
Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority unanimously accepted a recommendation from its programs committee Thursday, designating the Fredericksburg, Virginia, firm Eastern Sports Management LLC to manage sports programming and facilities in Lawton. Council members created the trust authority earlier this year to manage youth sports in the community, with an eye toward removing the City of Lawton from those activities. Those duties will range from coordinating youth sport teams to managing sports facilities, to include field maintenance and operational control of the city’s proposed indoor youth sports complex.
Members of the sports trust authority’s programs committee have been working for months on its stated goal of contracting with a sports management expert, giving that entity operational control of all aspects of youth sports now handled by the City of Lawton. In turn, that entity will hire a manager to handle day-to-day operation, according to the management agreement between Eastern Sports Management and the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority.
Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said the agreement is contingent upon the City of Lawton designating funding for a $318,000 budget for this fiscal year, which will include $122,500 for the management fee and another $135,000 for wages. Henry and programs committee member Krista Ratliff said Eastern Sports Management is aware its contract is contingent upon funding.
City funding is important because it constitutes the bulk of an estimated $318,500 budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2023 (remaining funds will come from sponsorships, sports revenue and concessions). City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the recommendation for $300,000 in city money will be presented to the City Council Aug. 23. He said while his recommendation is that funding come from the city’s fund balance for Fiscal Year 2023, council members will make the ultimate decision.
The five-year contract is broken into two phases: a four-month study period, which began Thursday with approval of the agreement, then an operations management period that will constitute the remainder of the five-year contract. The trust authority is obligated to pay $17,500 for the study period, then $7,500 per month for months five through 24, and $10,000 per month for months 25 through 60. There also is a provision for an additional $40,000 for indoor facility conceptual planning services, if the trust authority exercises that option.
The provision references plans for an indoor youth sports complex. Ratliff said the contract approved Thursday excludes that facility; the trust authority would have to put a new provision into place for that work, although the agreement specifies if the youth sports authority puts it into writing, Eastern Sports Management could assist in conceptual planning of “a potential indoor sport complex in Lawton.” That would include a site selection report, or research on available sites, with sites ranked on criteria that range from size and topography, to locations of hotels and transportation.
City officials have previously said they want to build the complex in Elmer Thomas Park, near Lake Helen.
Ratliff said the study phase includes a study of the Lawton area sports market, development of a transition plan between the Parks and Recreation Department and Eastern Sports Management, and creation of a business plan. She said Eastern Sports Management will be in charge of all marketing, and already has developed a website for Lawton (playlawton.com) that was keyed to go live as soon as the agreement was signed.
“They had boots on the ground, at their own risk, several times,” Ratliff said, explaining the company has met multiple times with city staff and has done analysis “on faith” that they would get the contract.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said maintenance is one of the key elements for the City of Lawton which is why city wants to know exactly what plans are being developed in areas such as maintaining ballfields.
Ratliff said the programs committee doesn’t know that yet because it is one of the issues to be worked out during the study phase.
“We’re not prepared to take over management of parks,” she said of the trust authority, adding that probably won’t occur until next year. “We can’t make a decision on things we do not know yet.”
Burk said the Parks and Recreation Department has included athletic maintenance in this year’s budget, but administrators will need to know those details when they begin developing the 2023-2024 budget in early 2023. Henry said Eastern Sports Management knows it must provide the details of its proposed 2023-2024 budget by March.