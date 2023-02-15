Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Steep steps lead to the front entrance of Carnegie Library Town Hall, one of downtown Lawton's historic structures. City Council members agreed Tuesday to move custodial care of the building to the McMahon Auditorium Trust Authority, a move trust members said is designed to provide better care for the aging structure.
The City of Lawton will take ownership of Lawton City Hall, under a building swap with Lawton Public Schools approved Tuesday by the City Council.
Council members also agreed to transfer custodial care of Carnegie Library Town Hall in downtown Lawton and the former National Guard Armory in Elmer Thomas Park to the McMahon Auditorium Trust Authority. The City also will look at allocating $350,000 in repair funds toward the buildings in next year’s budget.
Council action on Lawton City Hall, which is the historic Lawton High School, would give control of the building to the City, which has been paying for its upkeep and spending millions of dollars to convert former school space into administrative offices. The city has a long-term lease on the building for more than a decade with Lawton Public Schools, which retained ownership even when it stopped using the building as a school. Ownership will change if the Lawton Board of Education signs off on the proposed swap, action that could come as soon as next week.
School district officials said they approached the city with the proposed swap, giving Lawton Public Schools a building it can use for district programs (and one located near two schools and the district’s administrative office complex) while giving the City of Lawton legal ownership of its city hall. The City of Lawton paid to convert three of the former school’s six floors to administrative use before it moved in, and are preparing to launch a renovation project that will finish converting the remaining floors.
Warranty deeds approved Tuesday by the council would convey the school to the City of Lawton for $10 and the YMCA building to Lawton Public Schools for $10, if the school board agrees. The Armed Services YMCA, which has held a long-term lease on the building since 2013, already has notified the city it wants to end that lease to enter an agreement with LPS.
The council’s decision to cede custodial care of Carnegie Library Town Hall and the former armory at 600 Cache Road will help preserve two historic buildings, said Max Hamm, chairman of the trust authority that already holds that authority over McMahon Auditorium. Hamm said while the auditorium has the protection of an entity dedicated to overseeing the structure, Carnegie Library Town Hall (one of the last Andrew Carnegie-funded libraries built) and the armory “do not have a protector.” Both buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and deserve protection, Hamm said, adding both also have significant damage that must be addressed.
The buildings have strong ties to the community. Carnegie Library Town Hall was built in 1922 and was the city’s library until 1973. The armory is located on land the City of Lawton purchased from the federal government in 1951, then deeded to the National Guard for construction of an armory. The National Guard deeded the building back to the city.
Hamm said both structures will remain the property of the City of Lawton; the trust authority’s goal is to care for them and that work will include making repairs. The condition of both buildings “is deplorable,” Hamm said, noting a leaking roof at the armory means water “is just pouring in.” Carnegie Library has extensive interior damage caused by a leaking roof and windows.
The trust authority’s solution is to seek funding from the City of Lawton. Hamm said the proposal is for $250,000 to repair the armory’s roof, and $100,000 to be used as matching funds to solicit private donations and grants to cover $200,000 worth of repairs in Carnegie Library. He said the repairs will help take control of the damage.
“We’re just trying to stop the descent,” he said, adding the work is the beginning of preservation efforts vital to save the historic structures. “I think the community itself will get behind it (restoration) if we have a plan.”
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who is involved in an effort to identify and preserve the city’s Works Programs Administration projects, said he supports preservation efforts for these two structures.
“This kind of thing is close to my heart,” he said. “We’ve done a poor job as a city taking care of our historic buildings.”