The City of Lawton will take ownership of Lawton City Hall, under a building swap with Lawton Public Schools approved Tuesday by the City Council.

Council members also agreed to transfer custodial care of Carnegie Library Town Hall in downtown Lawton and the former National Guard Armory in Elmer Thomas Park to the McMahon Auditorium Trust Authority. The City also will look at allocating $350,000 in repair funds toward the buildings in next year’s budget.

Carnegie Library

Steep steps lead to the front entrance of Carnegie Library Town Hall, one of downtown Lawton's historic structures. City Council members agreed Tuesday to move custodial care of the building to the McMahon Auditorium Trust Authority, a move trust members said is designed to provide better care for the aging structure.

Recommended for you