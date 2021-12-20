The City Council has authorized the city attorney to sue the owners of a long-disputed private road in southwest Lawton, after declaring the road a public nuisance.
Action comes after city officials said it is "impractical" to abate the nuisance without judicial proceedings. The road in question links several retail and food businesses and the westside post office to West Gore Boulevard, just east of Northwest 67th Street.
According to the resolution unanimously adopted by the council, the road constitutes a public nuisance because of its condition: large potholes have been deemed dangerous and city streets crews already have taken action to fill them with gravel. Because the road is private — meaning it has not been deeded to the City of Lawton — legal action is necessary.
City Attorney John Ratliff said the council's action authorizes him to take the owners to court. The resolution cites Darryl D. Dunn and Christine J. Downs as the owners of the private road, but also cited "potential parties": United States Postal Service, McDonald's USA, Family Video Movie Club, BancFirst and KRSB LLC.
Ratliff said the city fire marshal has determined the road is in such poor condition, fire trucks cannot safely use it. According to the resolution, the road contains multiple large "open and unguarded pits" which fill with water, "obscuring the appearance of the impediments." The resolution states the road's blighted condition impacts the surrounding area and the community as a whole.
Using gravel to fill the holes is meant as a temporary solution, city administrators said. Because the council has agreed it is "impractical to summarily abate the nuisance," it authorized the city attorney to bring a nuisance abatement suit in Comanche County District Court. That action means the court could force owners to take action.
"It's been years in the creation," said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, whose area includes west Lawton. "The city has fought this over and over."
The road exits onto West Gore Boulevard on its southern end, passing the westside post office and businesses in Allison's Corner before ending at southern edge of the Home Zone parking lot.