City of Lawton officials will launch a program this fall to kill some of the prairie dogs in Elmer Thomas Park.
Kurt Kuklinski, wildlife diversity and research supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), said Lawton has good reasons for thinning its population of black-tailed prairie dogs, and the ODWC intends to approve the city’s request seeking permission to conduct a 90-day poison campaign in three locations “sometime soon.” Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said those sites are Elmer Thomas Park, O.H. Arnold Park (near the Patterson Community Center) and a tract of land behind Joann Fabrics on Northwest 2nd Street, just south of Northwest Ferris.
City officials have said the prairie dogs, although cute, are a nuisance whose booming population in Elmer Thomas Park means they are spreading to other sites in search of food sources. In addition to spreading to other areas — Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said the prairie dogs are crossing Northwest Ferris and coming up in residential yards — the burrows they dig damage property.
Kuklinski said the ODWC is the state entity given the authority to regulate wildlife, and it also is the entity that would grant the city a permit to use a specific poison to kill some of the prairie dogs. Permits granted to the City of Lawton in 2017 and 2018 specified the use of zinc phosphide, which is fed to the prairie dogs in pellet form.
Kuklinski said the action is necessary when populations have grown to the extent prairie dogs damage land and facilities, which city officials said is happening. He said the poison is used in a controlled way to kill some but not the entire population.
“This is not a complete culling of the entire population,” he said, adding that in 2017, Lawton officials designated two sites within Elmer Thomas Park where the pellets were not distributed, as a way to keep those sites as prairie dog habitat.
James said while this year’s application did not specific “safe” specific sites within Elmer Thomas Park, the city’s intent is to retain some prairie dogs.
Kuklinski said permits generally are issued in the fall because that is the time of year the technique is most effective. James said prairie dogs eat grass, and when the grass dies off in the fall, they are more willing to eat the pellets. She said city officials anticipate they would begin their campaign in mid-October.
Kuklinski said there is justification for thinning out the prairie dog population. He said the population expands within the park because there are no natural predators, and overpopulation means less food and prairie dogs more prone to disease. There’s another concern.
“They are destructive to property,” he said, drawing agreement from council members who say they don’t fear the prairie dogs passing diseases to humans; they fear park visitors walking into holes and damaging their feet and ankles.
Kuklinski said there are limitations that make non-lethal relocation efforts less effective, starting with finding a new home.
“It’s hard to find a land owner wiling to receive them,” he said. “People are not clamoring to receive them.”
Such removal efforts also are incredibly labor intensive, he said, of an effort that means forcing soapy water into burrows to force the prairie dogs out, a process that also is stressful for the animals, he said. And, even with relocation efforts, the population will continue to grow.
Ward 2 Councilman Jay Burk, noting state highway officials use a stronger poison that kills the prairie dogs much more quickly than does the variety Lawton uses, asked whether the City of Lawton could use that stronger poison. Burk said while city officials were told the prairie dogs would go into their burrows when the poison starts to take effect, that isn’t always true and sometimes they die above ground.
Burk said he also was concerned about where the prairie dogs are appearing, including adjacent high school athletic fields that have had problems in past years. He said the animals are persistent and can take on a variety of barriers city officials may choose to erect to control them, including asphalt.
“They are tough,” he said.
The city’s options for controlling the population are limited, Kuklinski said, noting, for example, it doesn’t have the option of shooting prairie dogs, as a private land owner might do. He said while you could, in theory, build a facility to contain prairie dogs, the depth would be staggering: burrows can be 15 feet deep.
“I don’t know what the maximum depth would be,” he said.