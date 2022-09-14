A Elmer Thomas Prairie Dog emerges into the sun

In this file photo a prairie dog in Elmer Thomas park emerges from his home to snatch up an afternoon snack and enjoy the sunshine. City of Lawton officials will launch a program this fall to kill some of the prairie dogs in the park.

 File photo

City of Lawton officials will launch a program this fall to kill some of the prairie dogs in Elmer Thomas Park.

Kurt Kuklinski, wildlife diversity and research supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), said Lawton has good reasons for thinning its population of black-tailed prairie dogs, and the ODWC intends to approve the city’s request seeking permission to conduct a 90-day poison campaign in three locations “sometime soon.” Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said those sites are Elmer Thomas Park, O.H. Arnold Park (near the Patterson Community Center) and a tract of land behind Joann Fabrics on Northwest 2nd Street, just south of Northwest Ferris.

