City to seek bids for Lawton City Hall renovation project

City Council members have directed city staff to launch the interior renovation process for Lawton City Hall, after noting one of its upcoming decisions will be dealing increased project costs.

While the interior conversion had been estimated at $7.1 million, that estimate now is $7.6 million due to inflationary factors that have increased the cost of materials for most construction projects, said City Engineer Joseph Painter.

