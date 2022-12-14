City to seek bids for Lawton City Hall renovation project

City Council members have directed city staff to launch the interior renovation process for Lawton City Hall, after noting one of its upcoming decisions will be dealing increased project costs.
While the interior conversion had been estimated at $7.1 million, that estimate now is $7.6 million due to inflationary factors that have increased the cost of materials for most construction projects, said City Engineer Joseph Painter.
“All projects have gone up,” Painter said.
The news came as the council was updated Tuesday on the multiphase project, which will finish converting three floors in the former school for use as city office and work space. Three floors already are in full use; three other floors — the top floor of the south wing and the top two floors of the north wing — are mostly empty or used as storage. But, city officials have long planned to finish converting the space so it can be used for city offices, including the finance and IT offices now housed in the deteriorating City Hall Annex.
The renovations being funded through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program are converted unused space, but also allowing for upgrades in already-used portions of the building and upgrading HVAC systems. And, the most visible part of the renovation is nearing completion: construction of a parking lot on the west side of the building, just north of the existing west parking lot. Dubbed Phase 1, that work is essentially complete, except for landscaping, irrigation and lights, said Scott Vaughan, with MA+Architects, the project’s designer.
While the 80-slot parking lot has a designated lane for a drive-through facility being planned for utility customers paying their bills, that 300-square-foot building (large enough for two workers) won’t be built until the interior conversion work begins.
City administrators said that lot was completed first to provide parking for those who will lose their space in the building’s east parking lot. The east lot, now used by city staff, will become the staging area when construction begins on the building’s interior. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city staff still is looking at timelines for the project, saying bid documents probably will be released in January after the holidays. That means actual construction wouldn’t begin before early Spring, at the earliest, he said.
CMSWillowbrook, the city’s project manager, will analyze bids and complete the process to set the maximum guaranteed price, meaning the not-to-exceed cost of individual portions of the conversion project.
Erik Williams said the latest estimate sets the total project price at $7,959,702, to include $5.023 million associated with renovation construction work. Additional costs include what things such as furniture, fixtures and equipment, management fees, and a contingency fund. Some council members expressed concerns about that cost increase, but indicated that will be one of the council’s discussion points when the project manager and city staff come back to the council with bid recommendations.
Interior work for the 18-month project will include demolition, framing, plumbing, electrical and room finishes, both on unfinished floors and within specific areas of existing working space targeted for upgrades.
City staff also was given permissions to release bids for a second major project: 2 miles of waterline upgrades along Cache Road from Northwest 67th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality already approved a permit for the work, which includes 10,600 feet of 24-inch to 36-inch main from west of Northwest 40th Street to the ground pump station near Cache Road and Atlanta; and 15,000 feet of 12-inch line from Northwest 40th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said the project will include construction of a bridge near Northwest 40th street. While the top of the bridge will provide a pedestrian walkway, its real function is to support a segment of the new waterline. Sidewalks also are planned along the south side of Cache Road. Bids are to be let in January, with construction expected to begin by Spring.