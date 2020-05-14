City of Lawton playgrounds and some other city-owned facilities will reopen on Friday as the city moves into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 recovery plan.
Also, garage sales will be allowed to resume and some organized sports may be held.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 12:40 am
