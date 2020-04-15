The City of Lawton will begin reopening some businesses and activities that were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Stan Booker made the announcement at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, saying that effective today, the city will reopen golf courses, clothing stores, sporting goods stores and car washes. City staff and some council members are working with others in the community to take action on other activities, to include church services.
Booker said specific details will be released today when he signs an amendment to the city’s Civil Emergency Proclamation. But, there will be a common thread: businesses that are allowed to reopen will be “low risk,” meaning those where interaction between customer and staff is controlled enough to stem the spread of COVID-19.
And, those that reopen must have submitted plans specifying how they will maintain safety measures that continue to contain the spread of COVID-19. New businesses and activities considered for reopening will be those that meet Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “essential businesses,” as defined in his state of emergency issued in March.
Booker said the idea is to focus on low risk activities where safety protocols can be maintained, such as sneeze guards between employees and customers, strict social distancing and, hopefully, masks.
“This cannot be business as usual,” Booker said, adding that city officials aren’t talking about opening everything back up. “We’re talking about a new normal.”
Businesses already targeted for reopening are those that approached city officials with specific plans of action, Booker said, noting, for example, that golf courses have outlined rules for what they call “no-touch” golf.
“They brought us solutions,” he said, adding the same is true of car dealerships, whose owners also brainedstormed to come up with a page of ideas that will be implemented.
Booker said the same technique is being used to find a way to hold church services in Lawton. The solution: drive-ins, where churches set up systems in their parking lots that allow members to attend church services while sitting in their vehicles.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton is coordinating that effort, and Hampton said he already is talking to churches about the details of something that two churches tried Easter Sunday. Hampton said while the ultimate goal is a return to normal, where church members hug and touch each other, that is not possible yet.
The solution: a drive-in approach where church members will sit in vehicles and listen to church services on their car radios or some other system. Hampton said some details are being set: car windows must be up, only people who live in the same house may be in the same car, no one may “hop” between vehicles and there must be one space between each vehicle.
The goal is a resolution for one of the common complaints about the city’s COVID-19 response: closing churches. Booker said that was necessary because churches — and the close contact they encourage — are one of the danger points of the pandemic. Booker said parking lot services are a workable solution, and the city will consider waiving some guidelines to make it happen: suspending the noise ordinance (which specifies music and sound must not be audible beyond a certain distance) to allow outdoor services.
City officials emphasized they are not “throwing open the doors” and returning to normal, because that isn’t possible yet.
“We’ve got to do it safely,” said Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk, explaining that for clothing stores, reopening would mean cleaning dressing rooms thoroughly and setting rules for customers.
Burk said while the city won’t mandate it, officials will encourage businesses to make masks available for their employees and to encourage customers to wear them.
Council members said the actions show the city is making a concerted effort to craft a plan.
“That’s what we wanted: a plan to come out of this,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, adding the effort is starting with low-risk businesses and if residents continue to take COVID-19 mandates seriously, the city’s efforts “will put some people back to work.”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said the efforts show the city is responding to citizens looking for solutions. But, she also urged residents to continue to do the things that will keep them safe.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said the city could work with other businesses, if they bring forward detailed plans for safely reopening. He suggested businesses such as jewelry stores and beauty supply stores, as well as places where people exercise. Booker said that last category won’t be possible yet; the governor’s state of emergency excluded gyms and other close contact businesses.
Hampton said the idea is to figure out how to get people to conduct business safely: “get in, get out.”
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said businesses have the authority to enforce rules in their own property, meaning they can direct customers to leave if those customers are not adhering to safety procedures.