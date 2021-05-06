The City of Lawton has modified its policy to make wearing masks within city structures recommended, rather than required.
In the meantime, Comanche County will continue to require masks to enter the Comanche County Courthouse.
City and county administrators began reviewing their policies after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that effective Tuesday, he was dropping his COVID-19 State of Emergency Order, which has been in effect since spring 2020. While Stitt never imposed a statewide mask mandate, many governmental entities (to include school districts) set protocols into place for masks, sanitation practices and social distancing to protect staff and residents.
While the City Council voted in March to drop its mandate for masks in commercial entities and other indoor venues open to the public, City of Lawton administrators opted to keep a mask mandate and temperature check in place as they began reopening indoor city facilities to the public. The regulations applied to all visitors, as well as city staff interacting with the public and, in some instances, with each other.
Wednesday, city officials said that mask mandate for city-owned properties and city events has been modified to a recommendation, effective immediately. The regulations:
• Masks are recommended to be worn in indoor city facilities, particularly in areas where social distancing cannot be consistently maintained. In the case an event or gathering draws a significant number of people, city management reserves the right to require masks for attendees.
• In the case of McMahon Auditorium and city recreation centers, allowing an event to occur and setting capacity for larger events will continue to be evaluated/granted on a case-by-case basis by city staff. Direction will be given to requesting parties concerning requirements or stipulations. At a minimum masks shall be required at all common spaces, such as restrooms and lobby areas.
• Masks are recommended at outdoor events (such as youth sports) where social distancing with those outside of the household cannot be maintained. Masks will not be required of outdoor sports players, coaches or umpires.
• In accordance with a new internal employee directive, vaccinated staff members that provide proof of vaccination to the City of Lawton are not required to wear masks while at work, but employees still are encouraged to wear masks while interacting with the public.
Comanche County Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said county officials have opted to keep their mask mandate in place for the Comanche County Courthouse, a decision they will re-evaluate in June.
Owens said the decision came Wednesday after he met with all district judges, the district attorney’s staff, and other elected officials. The consensus: officials feel safer with the mandate that requires visitors to be masked when entering the courthouse and employees to be masked when dealing with the public. Social distancing protocols also are in place, and visitors must submit to temperature checks before entering the building.
“I feel we need to leave the mask and temperature checks in place,” Owens said after that morning meeting, the same format he used earlier this year when the county reopened the courthouse to the public.
Owens said the decision is influenced by the number of visitors in the courthouse and the number of large-scale events that will be taking place in coming weeks, including a new court docket that begins in June. The county’s tax sale also is slated, and while that event is held outside, people come into the courthouse to make payments.
“We average 800-plus a day coming into the courthouse,” Owens said. “We want to keep people as safe as possible.”
Officials at Lawton Public Schools and Cameron University said Tuesday they will keep their mask mandates in place through the end of the school year, before re-evaluating them.