City Council members have signed off on an agreement that will reimburse a developer for public infrastructure improvements.
The agreement specifies TDB-BG Lawton LLC will receive $730,339.98 toward infrastructure improvements the developer made as part of a warehouse project under construction in the Airport Industrial Park in south Lawton along Rex Madiera Road.
Reimbursement is possible because the area was designated a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, meaning tax revenue generated by the increased value of the tract because of development there can be used to cover public infrastructure costs. The developer will be paid through Capital Improvement Program and economic development funding, with the city reimbursed those costs through tax revenue generated in the TIF.
The agreement centers on infrastructure upgrades that TDB-BG was required to make for development of the complex at 1310 SW Rex Madiera Road, with up to $750,000 in funding restricted to actual costs to design and build off-site public improvements. Work included a 686 foot extension of the road, installation of 735 feet of 12-inch waterline along the road, two fire hydrants, and removal of an existing sewer line and replacement of that line with a 12-inch line.
Under the agreement, the assistance is to be paid to the developer within 60 days of the council's acceptance of public improvements. Council members took that action Nov. 9.
TDB-BG acquired 8 acres of land in the Airport Industrial Park to hold a 70,000 square-foot build-to-suit warehouse and distribution center for an unnamed company. As part of its requirements, the developer must invest "no less" than $8.5 million for development and construction, including the public improvements work. Construction is to begin by Dec. 31, 2021, and the developer must use "commercially reasonable efforts" to ensure the project is operational on or before Dec. 31, 2022.