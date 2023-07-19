The City of Lawton is in the process of reconstructing two residential streets in neighborhoods in east Lawton.

According to a release, MTZ Construction will close Southeast Indiana Avenue from Southeast Kincaid Avenue to cul-de-sac (1,000 feet north of Southeast Fulbright Lane) as well as Southeast Brighton Drive from Southeast Brighton Place to Southeast Mieling Drive. The two neighborhoods are located just east of Southeast 45th Street, north and south of Southeast Lee Boulevard, respectively.

