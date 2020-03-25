City Council members gave Mayor Stan Booker permission Tuesday to move the City of Lawton into what Gov. Kevin Stitt has designated as “Safer at Home,” which will close non-essential businesses.
The strict designation — similar to shelter in place directives issued in other states — is what some governmental entities are using to contain the spread of COVID-19. Stitt announced Tuesday he was directing the designation for the 19 counties (as of late Tuesday) that had verified cases of COVID-19. The designation means all non-essential businesses will be closed.
While Comanche County isn’t one of the counties with verified cases, council members said they didn’t want to wait, voting to authorize Booker to take that final step today to keep Lawton ahead of the curve. After the meeting, Booker said he expects the proclamation to be issued later today to contain clarification on non-essential businesses, beyond the businesses that the city’s existing emergency proclamation has listed. Booker said he wasn’t certain exactly when that directive would go into effect and council members did not say how long it would remain in effect.
The existing emergency proclamation, issued early last week, specified 30 days, unless it needed to be extended.
The council’s decision came after they heard presentations from Brandie Combs, regional director with the Comanche County Health Department, and Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Combs and Michener told the council in a presentation that isolation is the only way to “flatten the curve,” in terms of producing a manageable level of patients rather than overwhelming the city’s health care facilities with more patients that they have equipment and staff to handle.
Both said — and Booker emphasized — that most health care professionals believe there are COVID-19 cases in Comanche County, but the test results that will prove that have not yet come back. Combs said COVID-19 is a reportable disease, meaning any lab that confirms the virus in a patient is obligated to report it to the State Department of Health, which, in turn, will report it to the county in question.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren called the council’s decision prudent.
“If you don’t have to be out, don’t be out,” he said.
Booker said Safer at Home isn’t a lockdown. Residents still will be encouraged to go outside for exercise and will be allowed to travel to some destinations, including work and locations such as medical facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores. Restaurants will be encouraged to continue offering take-out or delivery services.
But, non-essential businesses will be directed to close. Lawton already has identified some businesses, amending its initial Civil Emergency Proclamation twice to close restaurants and coffee shops (except those that provide delivery or take-out), bars, taverns, clubs, gyms, workout facilities, athletic venues and movie theaters, barbershops, hair, nail and tanning salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and massage therapy facilities. The goal, Booker had said, was to close locations that require non-medical close contact.
Lawton also was among the locations that acted early to limit social, spiritual and recreation gatherings to 10 people or less, to promote what the Centers for Disease Control said was an optimum 6-foot social distance.