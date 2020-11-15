The City of Lawton is looking for a firm to analyze road pavement throughout the community.
City Council members voted Tuesday to authorize city staff to release Request For Proposals, a process that will allow administrators to hire a firm to help them prioritize street repair/maintenance projects through funding in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). That CIP contains $18 million for improvements to arterials, along with $10 million designated for maintenance and preventative maintenance of existing streets, the first time such funding has been included in a CIP (street maintenance typically is funded through annual city budget allocations).
That CIP funding, coupled with funding from sources such as the 11-year, $55.3 million Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program, means the city will have the money to make dramatic impacts on problem streets. Administrators want to “maximize the benefit of expenditures” by hiring a professional firm to analyze pavement conditions. The assessment is expected to use specialized 3D laser scanners and deflection texting equipment to provide data on cracking, rutting, roughness, distortions and base conditions, among other considerations. That data will be used to calculate pavement condition index (PCI) values, meaning streets can be assigned a priority for the work that should be done on them.
Setting priorities also will allow city staff to create multi-year pavement rehabilitation strategies and paving management plans, to be achieved by analyzing every paved street and arterial in Lawton, said Public Works Director Larry Wolcott.
The process is a modern version of what Wolcott and others called a “poor man’s pavement analysis.” In the past, city employees have driven city streets to do a visual rating, literally driving down every street and looking at every surface to reach conclusions on condition and priority.
“This approach takes out the opinions of the person doing the analysis because it will be performed by equipment,” Wolcott said of a process that will use a laser attached to a vehicle to measure the road surface, looking at things such as rutting, cracking and deflection. “It’s less opinion-based and more analysis, more factual.”
That is important for city officials who are looking at a number of problem streets and limited dollars to tackle them.
Wolcott said the benefit of the modern analysis is designing responses to specific problems. For example, the analysis could find overlay or coating is the best way to repair a street surface, and that option is less costly than full-scale replacement while still extending the life of the road. Wolcott said the net result will allow the city to look at less expensive maintenance options earlier in a street’s life and “get more life out of the street” before it must be replaced.
And, the analysis will help the city allocate funding from all of its street-related budgets, from the special funding in the CIP and ad valorem programs, to yearly budgets for the streets and field utilities divisions.
Wolcott said city staffers still are crafting the RFPs, which will set the criteria for companies that will bid on the City of Lawton project.
“We’d like to do it as quickly as we can,” he said of the process that will complete preparation of the RFPs so they can be released for response from firms.
The RFP process means analyzing responses, then negotiating with the best firm to set a price for its work. Wolcott said he isn’t certain how long the total project will take, but expects the analysis itself would take at least a month to complete.