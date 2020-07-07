The City of Lawton, in coordination with community partners, will host a Virtual Town Hall Panel at 1 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be live-streamed via Facebook.com/CityofLawton/.
Confirmed participants include Lawton Mayor Stan Booker; Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime; Brandie Combs, regional director of District 5 Southwest Oklahoma County Health Departments; and Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
There will be an opportunity during the event for panelists to receive questions. Residents may submit COVID-19 related questions preceding the event through publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov or tune in and leave questions in the comment section of the live feed.
The City of Lawton is currently adhering to State guidelines and recommendations from the Office of the Governor in regard to the COVID-19 response. Additional information and resources may be found at the city website: lawtonok.gov, or coronavirus.health.ok.gov.