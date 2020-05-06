City officials will begin phasing in reopening of City Hall and other city facilities later this week.
City Hall will reopen on Friday, according to a press release issued late Tuesday. City Hall has been at least partially closed since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other city facilities set to open May 15 are Lawton Public Library and Municipal Court/Annex and offices in the Public Works yard. Also, the city will resume issuing garage sale permits on May 15.
Recreational centers may reopen on June 1. City rentals of facilities will resume on a case-by-case basis. Boards and committees that meet on city property may resume meeting on June 1.
Officials noted that the utility payment drop-box remains available for use at all times in front of City Hall.
All visitors are encouraged to wear masks while at city sites. All visitors should be aware of posted signage, regulations or direction from staff while at city sites.
Although community members — especially the vulnerable population of 65 years or older, or those with underlying health conditions — are still encouraged to refrain from in-person visits if possible, the majority of services traditionally conducted at reopening facilities will be available to the public once more so long as visitors adhere to social distancing and given requirements.
Those considered to be part of the vulnerable population who cannot avoid in-person visitation may call to set up an appointment if they so choose. Contact information for all City sites and departments is available at lawtonok.gov.
The openings are contingent upon any new developments of COVID-19 for the Lawton area or the state.