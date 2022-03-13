The City of Lawton’s utility services division will launch implementation of a new utility billing system this week, which means the division will operate with limited services.
City officials announced in January that the division — often called the water department — would upgrade its software with Tyler Technologies’ Munis Utility Billing system, in partnership with Liberty National Bank. The effect on utility customers will be changes in how they receive and pay their utility bills, as well as better access to water usage data.
This week, the division will begin importing data into the new utility billing software, which is scheduled to go live March 21. As a result, limited services will be available this week. While the division will continue to accept payments digitally and physically, payments will not be reflected on utility accounts until after the software goes live (payments will be recorded manually by city staff). Residents still must pay their bill by their due date, even if it falls during implementation week, division officials said.
This also means that while the division can tell a resident the amount of his/her utility bill, workers cannot look up water usage information.
City officials said this week’s implementation process will cause delays in billing. And when the new system goes live March 21, billing cycles will change. Those new cycles will go into effect April 1, and residents will receive a new schedule designating when bills are issued and when payment is due.
City officials said in February that one of the major changes in the new system centers on those signed up for bank auto draft, meaning city bills are automatically withdrawn from their checking accounts. Those customers will have to sign up again for bank auto draft online, but will not have to submit a voided check to the utility services division as they did initially because they are merely entering their personal information into a more secure environment provided by Liberty National Bank.
Liberty has been designated to provide the portal for customer access to make payments on their bills, with a link on the City of Lawton’s website (lawtonok.gov) to take customers to the Liberty portal. That link has not yet been set, city officials said Friday.
Information about the change, to include when the bank draft portal will open, is available at the city’s utility services division, 581-3308.