Tree limbs wait for bulk pickup

A stack of wood debris waits in the easement of a residential yard on Northwest Arlington. The City of Lawton is preparing to strengthen the regulations governing bulk debris and polycarts as part of an initiative to clean up the community.

 Dee Ann Patterson/saff

The City Council is talking trash. And members are serious this time.

Council members said Tuesday they support efforts by city staff to strengthen regulations controlling solid waste and bulk debris collection in Lawton. They ultimately voted to clarify exactly what the city can do to residents who place debris outside residences, and increased fines and fees for those who don’t follow the rules. It’s all part of an initiative Mayor Stan Booker said is crucial, when he addressed the issue of trash and debris with council members and city staff last month.

