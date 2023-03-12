The City Council is talking trash. And members are serious this time.
Council members said Tuesday they support efforts by city staff to strengthen regulations controlling solid waste and bulk debris collection in Lawton. They ultimately voted to clarify exactly what the city can do to residents who place debris outside residences, and increased fines and fees for those who don’t follow the rules. It’s all part of an initiative Mayor Stan Booker said is crucial, when he addressed the issue of trash and debris with council members and city staff last month.
Booker has said debris is a problem for those who live here and for those visiting and gaining their first impressions of Lawton by the way the city looks. That trash is due, in part, to debris blowing from incorrectly packed polycarts or bulk debris set out in violation of rules governing its placement, Booker has said.
City staff outlined a series of changes — called Destination Excellence — that will emphasize a better explanation for residents of exactly what they may and may not do in terms of setting out bulk debris during monthly curbside collections and how they should handle their polycarts. While Booker discouraged the council from voting on that program (saying it was better that city staff have the flexibility to make adjustments as needed). The council did approve specific changes in city code: clarifying where debris can be set out and specifying trash put in the right of way is considered abandoned and can be collected by the city; then substantially increasing the fines that can be levied for those who allow accumulation of trash and weeds.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said city staff analyzed the situation and identified several “challenges” that are contributing to the problem. Those include bulky debris set out at incorrect times, blowing trash, people setting out more than 4 cubic yards of bulk waste, people setting out debris at vacant properties, fluctuations among city staff and volumes of debris, weather, and availability of equipment.
“Equipment is always a challenge,” Wolcott said of the availability of grapple trucks and rear-load trucks to collect bulky waste.
City staff has crafted solutions to better address those problems, Wolcott said, including a public education campaign that will kick off this month and focus on what residents need to know about the trash they discard. Wolcott said there also will be a stronger emphasis on those who don’t comply with the rules. Those include door knockers at non-compliant addresses warning them of problems, to turning addresses over to the neighborhood services division for identification of procedures to remedy the situation. Those remedies could include fines ranging from $200 for the first offense to $750 for third or more offenses, and being charged premium rates ($133.35 per hour) to pick up debris that exceeds size or weight limits.
Wolcott said city staff also is recommending changes in next year’s budget, to include adding eight more staff people and 11 more rear-load trucks to help pick up debris. The problem is two-fold: grapple trucks must be driven by those who have commercial driver’s licenses, and those employees are hard to find; and commercial customers have increased by 150 in the last two years, meaning city crews need more time to collect debris from those customers (which impacts when equipment and staff can be available for curbside bulk collections).
Neighborhood Services Superintendent Jonathan Jernigan said one of the solutions posed by city staff is clearly identifying easement or right of way, which is where residential debris is to be placed. Trash placed between the curb and back 11.5 feet is in a public area and can be picked up immediately; debris placed farther back (in the middle of the yard, for example) is not and the city must go through a 10-day abatement process before it can collect it. In both instances, the city can force property owners to pay the cost of that cleanup by placing liens on their properties (for debris collected from private property) or charges on utility bills (for debris in the right of way).
“In other cities, this is standard operating procedure,” former City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.