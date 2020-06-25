The City of Lawton will reopen its splash parks this weekend, but occupancy levels will be closely monitored.
City officials said the splash pad located in Elmer Thomas Park at Northwest 3rd Street and Ferris Avenue and the Clement Washington Sr. Spray Park at Southwest 6th and Belmont will open for the summer on Saturday and maintain regular hours for the children who use them.
But, city staff will monitor occupancy levels at the Elmer Thomas Park splash pad “as needed to ensure a safe environment,” while the Clement Washington Sr. Spray Park will be limited to 25 occupants, with users rotated in and out “due to facility sizing differences.” City staff also will include the frequency of cleaning at both sites.
The Elmer Thomas Park splash pad will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, while the spray park on Belmont will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The municipal pool and the city’s three wading pools will remain closed this summer, due to budgetary constraints, city officials said.
Residents are advised to consider gathering by household during recreational activities and continuing to practice proper hygiene and social distancing to the extent possible, in light of ongoing community spread of COVID-19, city officials said.
Additional information is available by calling the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office at 581-3400.