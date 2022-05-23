Lawton residents will have their opportunity to comment on next year's budget at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Council members have met three times in special sessions to review revenue projects and estimated expenditures calculated for the fiscal year that begins July 1. While city administrators have made several proposals — most notably, a recommendation to raise utility rates by 15 percent to cover increasing costs and allow additional deposits in the emergency reserve — council members have not yet voted on those specific components.
The council does have that option Tuesday: The agenda item is listed as a public hearing to receive citizen input, but also specifies the council is being asked to provide direction to finalize the budget or take action to approve the budget, "after due consideration of the city manager's proposals and citizens' input...." The council still has time to work on the budget; state statutes specify the city must have the budget in place seven days before the beginning of the fiscal year.
The preliminary budget sets a $118 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, which includes expenditures on personnel, materials and supplies, other services and charges, and capital outlay.
City administrators have said one of the biggest drivers in next year's budget is a factor already is affecting the current budget: Surging price increases in area such as construction-related supplies (everything from gravel for road work to PVC pipe for water and sewer line work), chemicals (crucial in treating water and wastewater) and vehicles (to include the parts necessary to keep those vehicles operational). Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt has used the Cache Road waterline project to illustrate the cost of doing business.
That project will replacing aging and deteriorating waterlines along Cache Road from Northwest 67th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard. But, what had been estimated as an $11 million project last fall now is $25 million because of increases in the cost of PVC pipe (36-inch pipe has increased in cost by 111 percent). The average cost of chemicals has increased 57.1 percent, while diesel fuel has increased 67.5 percent.
To balance out those increased costs, as well as get ahead of emergencies that could occur, city administrators have proposed increasing rates charged for water, sewer and refuse by 15 percent. While the staff outlined options earlier this month for increases of 7.5, 10 and 15 percent, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said 15 percent makes the most sense because it will cover the increased cost of doing business while still allowing the city to put an estimated $7.8 million in reserves.
But at their May 6 workshop, council members directed city staff and their Council Fee Committee to raise all city fees — charges imposed by the city for any service — by 15 percent, perhaps in an effort to offset the 15 percent increase in utility fees.
Staff members presented those projected increases to the Fee Committee last week, fees that reflect the costs of activities ranging from copies of city documents and inspection fees, to fees charged for construction projects, to fees for rental of city facilities. Cleghorn said city staff hadn't calculated how much revenue those increases would bring.
In addition to increasing all city fees by 15 percent, some categories were adjusted above that amount to better cover the cost of providing that service, Cleghorn said. For example, under the utilities area, restoration of water service cut off for non-payment would double, to $50, during work hours and be $75 for times outside work hours. Cleghorn said $25 isn't enough.
"It costs us more than that," he said, of the staff time associated with the task.
Other proposed utility fees include $1.25 for stormwater management (it now is 75 cents), which funds the division that handles stormwater channels. Clehgorn said the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and a private contractor hired to do a management audit recommended increasing the fee to cover the increased cost of having that division do more work.
Under the same proposals, the rolling stock fee would be $8.05 (it now is $7); the Waurika surcharge, $8.65 (it is $7.50).
City staff also suggested the council impose a $2,500-per-year annual business license for dispensaries, commercial growers and processors associated with medical marijuana. Community Services Director Janet Smith said the proposal — the maximum allowed by state law — would help cover city staff costs associated with overseeing what is now 74 dispensaries, 14 grow facilities and 1 processor facility. The number of establishments is expected to continue growing.
"Lawton is very open to that industry," Smith said, explaining while Lawton doesn't have business license requirements for every business operating in the city, some businesses are required to hold them (day care centers and liquor establishments, for example).
Smith said there is a lot staff time involved in overseeing facilities associated with the medical marijuana industry, and the few existing charges the city now applies is not covering staff costs. Cleghorn said the revenue generated by the increase should allow the city to hire an inspector in the building area and one in code compliance.
"We can certainly verify the staff time," Smith said, of expenses the city now is absorbing. "There are a lot of costs associated with regulations."
Smith said the proposal would include a $2,500 annual business license for another type of business associated with medical marijuana: Consumption lounges.
Cleghorn said city staff anticipates bringing recommendations to the full council on fee adjustments at its June 14 meeting. While council members have indicated they support some type of increase in all fees, they haven't said how much the increase would be for utility-related charges.