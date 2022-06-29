The City of Lawton has approved its second non-exclusive franchise agreement with a company interested in providing cable service in the community.
An agreement earlier this month with Dobson Technologies Inc. follows council approval in March of the same type of non-exclusive agreement with Clarity Telecon (dba Bluepeak). The city code-based agreement, also in place with Fidelity Communications, gives the firms the right to use city rights of way for their equipment and services. In exchange, the companies pay a franchise fee to the City of Lawton.
Community Services Director Janet Smith said Dobson’s agreement specifies the same 5 percent franchise fee in place for the other two firms. Fidelity, the former Lawton Cablevision, has been in Lawton for years; Bluepeak recently began construction to add aerial and underground fiber lines to support the cable and internet services it intends to provide.
Dobson held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 15 at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce to announce its presence in the community and in a press release, Dobson Fiber CEO Francisco Maella said the company had launched its project to build a fiber network in Lawton in October. He said as the network is completed in specific geographic zones, residents will be notified when they can sign up for service. Under the terms of the franchise agreement, the firm must have at least 50 percent of its build-out completed in two yers and 90 percent in three years.
Jim Horsburgh, Dobson’s chief strategy officer, said in mid-June that the company is making a $30 million investment in Lawton, with construction beginning on the city’s west side and working east. He said estimated completion time for the fiber network is mid-2023, with service to be available to 31,000 customers.
Smith said the City of Lawton will be among those customers. The firm agreed to provide internet to the Public Works yard on Southwest 6th Street near Bishop Road, where reception “is spotty at best.” That installation work will be done at no charge to the city.
The 15-year permit allows the company to erect, install, construct, repair, replace, reconstruct, maintain or retain equipment over, under, upon, across or along any public right way, to include both aerial and underground fiber. The 5 percent franchise fee will be paid on gross revenues from cable service and advertising. The city would not charge that franchise fee on internet access or internet-based phone service, but the agreement does specify the cell phone fee that federal law allows to be applied to the customers all cellphone companies.