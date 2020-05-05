City Council members formally set a plan in place Monday to furlough all City of Lawton employees for two days for the remaining months of the fiscal year, while acknowledging 12 more furlough days are included in the preliminary budget for the next fiscal year.
That decision also included a directive to set aside the equivalent of two days of pay from the salaries paid to council members and the mayor, as city administrators work to balance the effect caused by procedures set in place for city businesses. Those procedures, which closed many businesses or strictly limited customers, were designed to “flatten the curve,” as far as number of residents confirmed with COVID-19. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said efforts worked, but the city was so effective in flattening the curve that it had — and will continue to have — a significant impact on revenues.
While city officials know a significant revenue loss is coming, they don’t know how much, Cleghorn told council members Monday during a special meeting centered on budget-related issues.
That’s why the city has begun making decisions calculated to lower spending significantly in the remaining months of Fiscal Year 2019-2020, with the goal of having $3.457 million on July 1 to begin the fiscal year.
Cleghorn announced last week what he and administrators planned to save money in the current fiscal year, including a furlough for every employee, from the city manager on down. Each employee will take one furlough day in May and another in June, action calculated to save $400,000 when applied to general employees, police officers and firefighters (the action must be negotiated with the police and fire unions, under the terms of their contracts).
A provision in Chapter 17 of City Code specifies that the city manager is required to present information on the financial status of the city and expected financial shortfalls to justify furloughs. Mandatory furlough is defined as the involuntary temporary reduction of work hours or placement of an employee on involuntary leave without pay due to current or anticipated budgetary shortfalls.
The city manager is directed by the council to prepare a plan (action the council took Monday), which is to include a projection of budgetary shortfall and the projected number of days to satisfy that shortfall; and requiring each department head to post a schedule for implementing the furlough plan, which will include every employee within that department. The plan is to be posted 15 days prior to implementation, to include the employees being furloughed and the days of that action.
City administrators said late Monday that the furlough days will be May 22 and June 12 (both Fridays), meaning all but essential city offices will be closed those days.
The city code furlough provisions also allow the council and mayor to volunteer to be subject to furlough, a provision Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson cited when she said the furlough should be applied to elected officials. Council members agreed to the plan, trimming the equivalent of two days from the $5,000 that council members receive each year and the $15,000 the mayor is paid.
Cleghorn doesn’t expect the furloughs to end in June.
He said Monday that the 2020-2021 budget is based on the savings to be realized from 12 furlough days, or one day per month, for all employee groups. Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said the city expects to save about $2.2 million from those furlough days next fiscal year.
But, Cleghorn said he also wants to include merit or “step” increases for city employees, referring to annual pay increased granted as employees meet length of employment and other criteria in their jobs.
“I don’t want to ask employees to give up a step increase, then not pay them for a day,” Cleghorn said, adding he doesn’t want to penalize employees for an entire year by taking away their merit increases.
Clehgorn said the uncertainties of the coming budget — specifically, the inability to accurately project revenues at this time — means that should budget conditions improve, city administrators could drop some of the planned furlough days. If the revenue situation worsens, the city may look at additional furlough days, he said.