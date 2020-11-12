City of Lawton officials will open a dump site in Elmer Thomas Park today for Lawton residents who want to dispose of wood debris from the Oct. 27 ice storm.
The city has begun clean-up efforts via curbside pickup, but was waiting to designate the site on the east side of the park until officials secured a permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. That process was completed Wednesday.
Residents may bring their woody debris to the park between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 25. Residents should enter the park from its Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris entrance (the entrance to Holiday in the Park) and exit through Northwest 6th Street.
Signs will guide drivers into the park’s Northwest 3rd Street entrance, then west after passing the eastside parking lot, to an inspection station and drop off site. That dump site is restricted to woody vegetation — trees and branches/limbs — from properties within the Lawton city limits, from the ice storm that occurred Oct. 27; other materials will not be accepted. The debris does not have to be cut to a specific size, but residents who are dumping it must be able to unload the wood without assistance. There is no charge.
Once the debris is dumped, vehicles will continue west to Northwest 6th Street, to leave the park.
The park dump site is one of two options city residents have to dispose of their wood debris. City officials are allowing Lawton residents to dump their debris in the city landfill at 8902 S. 11th, without charge, through Nov. 25. Residents must provide a copy of their city utility bill and ID with a name or address that matches the bill.
In addition, city crews have begun curbside collection of wood debris that residents were told to have at their curbsides by Nov. 9. That wood debris is being collected under the city’s bulk collection service, and City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said it may take up to 40 days to finish the work. Crews already have begun picking up residential debris in east Lawton neighborhoods. The debris is limited to trees and branches/limbs, and it must be placed within the public street right of way at least 5 feet away from obstacles such as parked cars, mailboxes and fire hydrants, and away from overhead obstacles. Debris should not exceed 6 feet in length.
Additional questions may be directed to (580) 581-3428 or through the Cit of Lawton website: http://lawtonok.gov/information-tree-and-branch-clean-fall-2020.