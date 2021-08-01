A restaurant/social club where police have responded to 10 reports of gunfire in just under eight months might be closing.
The City of Lawton has issued a notice to revoke the permit of Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park.
Lavish Lounge is permitted to operate as a food establishment and has a bring-your-own alcohol policy. It is known as being a marijuana friendly environment for users of medicinal marijuana and its owner has requested a permit for a dispensary, but that has not been granted.
According to a notice to revoke the permit sent July 20 from the City Clerk’s office to Seth Fleming, owner, and David Sherwood, registered agent, a hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The revocation notice cites City code identifying the venue as a “menace to the health, safety, morals or general welfare of the public.”
Several incidents of police response to emergency calls relating to the venue were cited in the notice.
Records from Lawton police responses to the Lavish Lounge show most of the calls have involved weapons and reports of gunfire. Records indicate that of 12 calls for police to respond to the lounge, 10 were in reference to gunshot reports at the venue since it opened Jan. 1. The latest incident was July 17.
The owner claims harassment, but records show 10 gun calls, including one where police shot and killed a man. Police body camera video shows the man did not lower his gun as requested.
The gun violence began the morning of Jan. 17 when Lawton police conducted a compliance check about 3:30 a.m. and a large number of officers arrived.
Ten gunshots were fired outside the venue while police were inside and outside. One bullet burst through a window to the inside. Officers left the building to find Zonterious Johnson, 24, standing in the street exchanging gunfire with another person seen near a white SUV.
Officers yelled at Johnson to stop, and he fled, according to the police body camera video. A short chase ended with gunfire in the alley south of Park Avenue, on Southwest 10th Street.
Police body camera video showed that when the pursuing officer shined his light, Johnson lifted his shirt and pulled an object that was later determined to be a handgun from his waistband and extended his arm. Following orders to drop the gun, the officer fired six shots. Three hit Johnson, who later died at a local hospital.
An investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found the police shooting to be justified.
At that time, Fleming offered a different version of what happened before the fatal shooting. He told The Constitution the police had come to the Lavish Lounge earlier that morning and returned with a large number of officers carrying long-rifles. He called it harassment and said an officer fired a gun and another fired a non-lethal round inside.
The state investigative bureau determined only one bullet had been shot from outside through the window and police denied a non-lethal round had been fired inside. It was found the bullet was not fired by police.
The Constitution has asked police questions regarding what prompted the initial compliance check and the following one the morning of Jan. 17. Questions were submitted three times to Lawton Police in the past six months. Police officials have yet to answer all the questions.
The Constitution submitted the lasted request July 19 and police said Chief James T. Smith is out of the office until Aug. 9.
Lawton Police Information Officer Andrew Grubbs confirmed many of the officers who responded to the venue the night of Jan. 17 were carrying long-rifles. Due to the large number of people at the venue in the early morning hours, each officer made his/her own decision on whether or not to carry them, he said.
“Officers can use their discretion when to bring a long weapon to a call, but primarily do so when it is warranted,” he said.
Grubbs said the uniqueness and newness of the venue at that time may have led officers to make sure it was in compliance with its permitted use during the January incident. As a restaurant/social club it offers police a different situation than a bar, which would have to close by 2 a.m. The Lavish Lounge operates as a late-night/early-morning establishment.
Regarding protocols for conducting compliance checks, Grubbs said police may conduct them with any establishment that serves or allows alcohol at any time.
The Lavish Lounge has a suite that consists of two addresses, 1015 and 1017 SW Park. The 1015 location has been permitted by the City of Lawton as a food establishment, according to Tiffany Martinez-Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton.
Fleming has told The Constitution he’d trained as a chef and moved to Lawton from New Jersey to establish his restaurant. As a restaurant, the venue is allowed to operate any hours. Billed both as a restaurant and social club, the venue has a “bring your own alcohol” policy and is a marijuana-friendly location for those with medical marijuana cards.
The Constitution has made three attempts to contact Fleming regarding the gun violence associated with his establishment.
“You already wrote something. Still haven’t had the time to sit and read the BS. But you already wrote enough,” Fleming responded in an online message when The Lawton Constitution requested an interview.