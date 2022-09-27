The City of Lawton is introducing customer service surveys for its license and permits, and utility services divisions.
City administrators said these two city divisions have frequent interactions with the public, and in order to provide the best possible customer service, they need feedback.
“Having personal interaction with our residents and other customers who must do business with the city allows me to hear direct experiences that have occurred between staff and the public,” said Janet Smith, Community Services/Planning director. “Feedback from the public allows refinement of internal policies and procedures to better accommodate requests or recommendations for improvements.”
Efforts to create the survey began in August when Finance Director Joe Don Dunham saw the need to give customers a platform to provide feedback on how their issues were handled.
“The surveys will show management what the team needs to do to improve service levels and find new opportunities to offer the excellent customer service the citizens have grown to expect from the City of Lawton team members,” Dunham said. “The implementation of these surveys has been a goal of mine since coming to work for the citizens of Lawton in January.”
Surveys are available on the license and permits, or utility services webpages on the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov. Information also is available by texting “Customer Service Survey” to (580) 360-6581.