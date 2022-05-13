The City of Lawton is proceeding with plans to find a contractor qualified to repair the stone archway at Highland Cemetery’s main entrance.
Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department is taking the action to repair damage caused in April 2020 when a city refuse truck hit the archway and damaged stones and the supporting infrastructure. The archway was built by the Works Progress Administration in 1936-37, and city officials say they want to ensure any repair efforts allow the archway to keep its historic integrity.
The archway has long been the main entrance to the cemetery — which dates to Lawton’s earliest days — but has been closed to traffic since the accident. Entrance into the cemetery is confined to what had been the maintenance road entrance along the cemetery’s southern edge.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said the city contacted a firm specializing in historical preservation to analyze the damage and determine what needs to be done to make the archway safe again. She said the analysis confirmed the arch’s top support was moved 6 to 8 inches when it was struck by the truck, and as a result stones have moved and are starting to fall. City engineers said in January that they believed the truck’s impact moved the lintel (the load-bearing iron bar placed over the archway to support the stones) more than 5 inches off the north support column.
Council members, including Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, have said it is important the repairs be done to preserve the integrity of the WPA project, one of multiple projects across Lawton that were built by WPA workers during the Depression. Hampton is helping to coordinate a project to record and preserve WPA structures that remain in the city.
James said the March analysis set a $114,732 estimate for the repairs, but the Parks and Recreation Department won’t know the actual cost until they find a contractor.
“We will put out for requests for proposals,” she said, of a process that will invite qualified firms to submit proposals on how they would do the work.
Those proposals would be analyzed by city staff to find the firm most suited to do the work.
“They would have to prove to us they can do this type of restoration,” James said. “We will make sure we get our money’s worth.”
Hampton said it was important for historical preservation entities in the city to be involved in the process because restoration of the archway is only one of several projects he and others envision to restore historic structures.
“This is the first time we’re repairing one of these historic pieces,” he said in January.