City, schools discussion options to support youth sports

Lawton Public Schools and Cameron University continue to be interested in cooperative ventures with city sports programs handled by Eastern Sports Management.

The Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority hired Eastern Sports Management last year to handle day-to-day operations of sports programs that had been managed by the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department before the City Council created the trust authority to take on that task. A major goal has been increasing participation in those city youth sports program, and Trust Authority Chairman Mark Henry said Manager Matt Elliott and his team have been successful.

