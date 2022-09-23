Downtown Lawton near City Hall has dried out after city water distribution crews repaired broken 14-inch and 6-inch water mains.
The lines broke about 5 p.m. Wednesday on the southeast corner of city hall, Southwest 8th and Southwest C. Water crews were able to shut off the 14-inch main Wednesday night, but couldn’t shut off the 6-inch line until they found the shutoff valve about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
By mid-afternoon Thursday, city officials said repairs had been completed on the 14-inch main and they were reopening Southwest 8th Street between Southwest B and Southwest C Avenues, flooded by water from the broken mains. City officials said while they can’t say definitively what caused the break, they know that shifting clay soil caused by excessively dry weather conditions will cause water and sewer lines to break.
The water flooded Southwest C Avenue as far as Southwest 6th Street, but didn’t affect services at Lawton City Hall or the Comanche County Courthouse, officials said.