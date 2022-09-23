Dipping out water

Shawn Josey, with the City of Lawton, uses a backhoe to dip water out of a hole behind City Hall on Thursday morning. A 14-inch water main broke on Wednesday evening and crews were making repairs Thursday.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Downtown Lawton near City Hall has dried out after city water distribution crews repaired broken 14-inch and 6-inch water mains.

The lines broke about 5 p.m. Wednesday on the southeast corner of city hall, Southwest 8th and Southwest C. Water crews were able to shut off the 14-inch main Wednesday night, but couldn’t shut off the 6-inch line until they found the shutoff valve about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.