The City of Lawton is getting a jump start on the next phase of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely Plan, releasing draft requirements that will allow bars to reopen Friday at half their normal capacity.
The second phase of the state plan is slated to begin May 15, as long as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalization of such patients remain manageable. In a press conference late Monday, Stitt said statistics “support moving us to Phase 2.”
While Phase 2 lists several types of activities that may resume, the biggest will be bars, as long as operators enforce diminished standing room occupancy, social distancing and sanitation protocols, under the Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.
Anticipating that stage, the City of Lawton has released draft requirements for bar owners to allow those facilities to reopen inside Lawton. But, city officials also caution that Phase 2 is contingent upon specific health goals being met. City administrators have said Lawton will follow the state’s reopening plan, meaning if there is a change in the state plan there will be one in the city’s plan.
Under the city’s draft regulations, bar operators will be required to determine how to best maintain appropriate social distancing (at least 6 feet between people) because their facilities will be restricted to 50 percent of their normal occupancy levels. That reduced number is to be posted at each bar’s entrance.
Some requirements mimic the requirements set in place for dine-in sections of restaurants, to include: only people who live in the same household or traveled to the bar in the same vehicle will be allowed to sit at the same table, booth or within the bar area; when patrons are seated, they must be a minimum of 6 feet away from anyone not seated at the same table; fixed tables/booths are limited in use to every other table unless a divider is placed between each table/booth; and those seated at the bar must be separated by at least 6 feet.
Other requirements include: designate an area where patrons may safely pick up their drinks while maintaining social distancing; designate entrances and exits to allow people to avoid face-to-face exposure; and limit the number of patrons allowed in standing areas or dance floors to ensure 6 feet of social distancing.
As with other types of businesses, the regulations include specific sanitation and disinfecting protocols unique to bars, to ensure proper cleaning is maintained. Employees who come into contact with customers must wear masks, unless they are stationed behind a “sneeze guard” and must wear them in non-public areas if social distancing cannot be maintained. As with other businesses, bars also are required to check the temperatures of employees each day to ensure they have no fever.
The regulations also specify that game areas (arcades, pool tables, darts and other common use recreation and game areas within the bar) must remain closed until Phase 3, which is slated to begin June 1 as long as COVID-19 remains at manageable levels.
Stitt has said state health officials will be monitoring the situation to ensure it is safe to move from one phase to the next. Monday, Stitt said while the number of tests being performed is up, positive findings are decreasing. He said as of Friday, 5.1 percent of residents tested were positive, a percentage that fell to 4.9 percent Monday. And, based on the weekly rolling average that the state uses, Oklahoma’s new cases are the lowest they’ve been since state officials started keeping track in early April, Stitt said, adding that while there has been a 50 percent increase in testing, “numbers remain flat.”
Other activities that may begin effective Friday as Oklahoma moves into Phase 2 include organized sports, if social distancing and sanitation protocols are followed; and children’s nurseries in churches (churches were allowed to resume worship services earlier this month). Funerals and weddings may resume with a normal number of people, as long as social distancing protocols are followed.
The City of Lawton also plans to reopen Lawton Public Library, Lawton Municipal Court, and offices in the Public Works Yard. City administrators said a new emergency order, containing further details about Phase 2, will be released later this week.
A link to the City of Lawton regulations for businesses is available on the city’s website: www.lawtonok.gov, under its COVID-19 icon.