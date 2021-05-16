The City of Lawton is ready to open its pools and splash pads for the summer.
Wading pools will open Friday in 35th Division Park, Northwest 6th and Columbia; Harmon Park, Northwest 14th and Bell; and Mocine Park, Southwest 9th and Douglass. Those pools, restricted to children ages 12 and under, are open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no fee.
Lawton’s two splash pads will open Saturday. Clement Washington Sr. Splash Pad, Southwest 6th and Belmont, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Elmer Thomas Splash Pad, located near the Playground in the Park feature off of Northwest 3rd and Ferris, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The municipal swimming pool will open May 25 in Mattie Beal Park at South 11th Street and Southwest J Avenue. The pool is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $2 for youths and $3 for adults.
Information about the city’s water recreation sites is available by calling the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office, 581-3400.