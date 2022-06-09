The City of Lawton’s utility services division has put a new Interactive Voice Response (IVR) payment system into place.
The utility service payment system, which went live Monday, is an efficient way to route calls to the division’s payment system for residents needing to pay a bill, city officials said.
Callers will be prompted through a series of menus and options that will lead them to the correct area. Residents will be able to communicate by either touch-tone keypad section or voice telephone input.
City officials said the system will be utilized without the assistance of a live operator, reducing the number of people needed to address customer concerns while limiting the amount of time skilled customer service representatives must spend on those tasks. One of the system’s options still allows callers to talk to a city representative, if they call between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
The system is accessible by dialing (580) 581-3308.