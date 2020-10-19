City of Lawton officials will be opening proposals in November from financial institutions interesting in buying the newest bond series in the city's streets improvement program.
The action is part of the 2017 Ad Valorem Street Improvements Program that voters approved in 2017. Under the program, the city keeps its share of the annual ad valorem levy at 10.5 mills, then uses the difference between what it needs for debt payment and the revenue that 10.5 mills generates to pay for street and arterial work. The program is expected to generate $55.3 million over its 11-year life, and the funding available each year will vary, depending on what other debt service the City of Lawton pays that year.
The 2020 Series approved this week by the City Council will generate $4.59 million for street work.
Chris Gander, financial advisor with BOK Financial Securities Inc., said this latest issuance will be the fourth under the city's ad valorem program. When set into place, it will represent about $24.5 million of the total estimated revenues from the ad valorem program.
Proposals from financial institutions will be taken until 11 a.m. Nov. 10, then analyzed before a winning bid is recommended to the council at its 2 p.m. Nov. 10 meeting. The nine-year bonds series will reach final maturity on Dec. 1, 2030.
Selling bonds means the City of Lawton has the full amount of revenue at its disposal up front, so engineers can do the design work then award construction projects. The bonds are repaid through ad valorem revenue dedicated to the City of Lawton each year.
The funding will cover street upgrades similar to residential road projects set for bidding earlier in the meeting.
The council's specific action approved plans and specifications for four residential street projects, meaning those projects now can be let for bids. They are: reconstruction of Carroll Drive, from Northwest 14th Street to Mobley; Southwest 26th Street, from West Gore Boulevard to Cornell Avenue; Cornell Avenue, from Southwest 26th to Southwest 27th streets; and Northwest 36th Street, extending from the residence at 10 NW 36th to the residence at 40 NW 36th. The combined projects, estimated in the $1.5 million to $2 million price range, will include paving, ADA-compliant sidewalks, driveways, and water, sewer and storm drainage.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the street projects will be advertised for 30 days, before the staff will bring recommended contractor(s) back to the council for approval. Painter said his staff anticipates bringing a new round of residential street projects to the council for action by year's end.
"There are six easements left to obtain," Painter said, of the work left to complete before the new residential street projects can proceed to the design and bidding phase.