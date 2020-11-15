Road work being funded through the City of Lawton’s Capital Improvements Programs is continuing, with city officials joking that residents soon will be complaining about disruptions caused by too many repairs.
City officials are looking at two projects that are expected to begin in 2021: a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 44 and expansion of the last two-lane segment of Gore Boulevard.
The East Gore Boulevard bridge project will build a pedestrian bridge over the interstate below will be a dual span bridge built parallel to the existing vehicular bridge. The project is a joint one with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), which is matching $700,000 to the City of Lawton’s $600,000. CEC, Oklahoma City, is working on designs for that bridge after city officials agreed to the less expensive option of a dual span bridge for $1.2 million (rather than a separate bridge, built south of the existing vehicular bridge, estimated at $1.94 million). City officials expect to let the project for bids in June 2021 and award a contract in July 2021.
Designs are about 65 percent complete on a long-awaited project to expand the last mile of two-lane road on West Gore Boulevard, between Northwest/Southwest 67th and Northwest/Southwest 82nd streets. Painter said ODOT has agreed to cover 80 percent of construction costs, up to $5.97 million. The project would widen that segment of West Gore Boulevard to five lanes, four travel lanes and a center turn lane, similar to conditions on Gore Boulevard to the east.
EST Inc. also is preparing to launch an analysis of a new arterial project: Lee Boulevard between Goodyear Boulevard on the west side of Lawton and Interstate 44 on the east side.
City officials have said there are three distinct types of construction along the south Lawton arterial, and EST will evaluate what needs to be done on 8.6 miles of Lee Boulevard, along with 2.1 miles of Goodyear Boulevard in the West Lawton Industrial Park, to create a better travel surface.
“We hope to rehabilitate most of it, replace as little as possible,” Painter said of potential roadwork along the south Lawton arterial.
As a separate project, EST is evaluating a plan to extend Goodyear Boulevard beyond its existing termination point on the north, linking the industrial access road to U.S. 62/ Rogers Lane. And, EST also is looking at design plans to upgrade Ard Street and Neal Boulevard, two existing major roads within the industrial park that serve existing tenants. Painter said analysis will weigh the benefits of rebuilding the roads, versus doing a more modest mill-and-overlay project for $1.8 million.
Other updates:
• Southwest 52nd Street: Painter said the $5.4 million project between West Gore Boulevard and the railroad tracks one-half mile to the south is essentially done. The exception: work on the railroad crossing, to include relocation of a railroad arm. City officials are coordinating that work with Stillwell Central, which has said the City of Lawton should fund the relocation (the city wants the railroad to fund it). City officials said they expect to have that discussion with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
• Lawton City Hall: MA+ Architects has been hired to evaluate renovations to three unfinished floors (two in the north wing, one in the south) in the three-story building that already houses many city offices. In addition to finding solutions to water infiltration problems, Cleghorn said the work will allow the city to move its Finance and IT departments out of the City Hall Annex on Southwest 5th Street. “We need to get them out of there,” Cleghorn said, of the deteriorating annex.