Prairie dogs may get new home

A group of city prairie dogs weighs their options, as Lawton officials discuss plans to make some of them settlers in the wilds of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. City Council members will discuss a partnership proposal today that would use prairie dogs in Elmer Thomas Park to re-establish colonies in the refuge.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to change some city prairie dogs into country ones.

Lawton City Council members will consider a proposal today that would allow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to move up to 100 prairie dogs who live near Elmer Thomas Park’s Ramada Park to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Federal officials are seeking to re-establish prairie dog colonies at the refuge, which has been without after major colonies “collapsed” in June 2021.

