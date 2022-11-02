City pondering plan to name auditorium after Wayne Gilley

Long-time Lawton mayor Wayne Gilley will become part of Lawton City Hall, under a proposal endorsed by the City Planning Commission.

Gilley’s name would be given to the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, the original Lawton High School (and later Central Junior High School) which now is the main administrative building for Lawton city government. But, before city offices moved into the old school on Southwest C Avenue, they were housed at another former school: Emerson Elementary at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest B Avenue.

