City pondering plan to name auditorium after Wayne Gilley

Long-time Lawton mayor Wayne Gilley will become part of Lawton City Hall, under a proposal endorsed by the City Planning Commission.
Gilley’s name would be given to the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, the original Lawton High School (and later Central Junior High School) which now is the main administrative building for Lawton city government. But, before city offices moved into the old school on Southwest C Avenue, they were housed at another former school: Emerson Elementary at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest B Avenue.
Named Wayne Gilley City Hall in 1986, that building had functioned as city hall from 1961 until the offices moved to today’s city hall and the structure was demolished in 2015.
When the City Council voted to name the old building Wayne Gilley City Hall, the resolution specified the name would be kept in perpetuity, said Chris Hall, an assistant city attorney, explaining the proposal to commissioners last week. That name no longer exists on a city building (a park is named after him), but giving it to the auditorium — where council meetings are held — would keep the name in use, city officials said.
As part of the same action, the name Lawton City Hall would be formally given to the original Lawton High School, which is the name listed on the National Register of Historic Places application that ultimately granted historic status to Lawton’s first high school. That designation was conveyed to the former school in 1997.
City staff said the names highlight the city’s activities to preserve the building because of its historic value to the community. The north wing of the school was built in 1909; the south wing in 1929.
Gilley, who died in 1990, was Lawton mayor for 24 years, serving from 1961 to 1971, then from 1975 until his retirement in 1989.
“He’s still the longest-serving mayor of Lawton,” said Hall.
At the time, city officials said they wanted to name city hall in Gilley’s honor because of his decades of service to the community. Last week, Hall said the auditorium won’t be the only tribute to Gilley.
“We are working on some type of memorial for Mr. Gilley,” he said.
The building was demolished in September/October 2015, after existing offices in the building moved into the new city hall: some offices in 2010; the remainder in 2013. The former Emerson Elementary had served as city government’s primary administrative building from 1961 until it was inactivated. It actually had been the second Emerson Elementary, built among what had been a residential area adjacent to Lawton’s active downtown.