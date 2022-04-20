Lawton city staff has been tasked with finding the best solution to eliminate a deteriorating and debris-filled drainage channel near North Sheridan Road.
The channel — which runs parallel to Northwest Ferris Avenue just west of Sheridan Road and behind the Goodwill store — is overgrown with vegetation, littered with trash and partly filled with dirt. The result ensures the area holds water that becomes stagnant, drawing insects and sometimes putting off a strong smell, city administrators said.
The problem, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, is the largely unimproved channel also is privately owned by adjacent properties. There is no easement giving the City of Lawton the right to enter the area and clear it.
“This channel needs some serious work,” Rogalski said, adding the necessary work is “beyond trash cleanup.”
At a minimum, the channel needs a trickle filter, a liner in the bottom of the channel. Rogalski envisions a 5-foot-wide concrete liner in the bottom of the channel to ensure the channel won’t hold water, work he estimated at $200,000. He also said the channel probably would need some type of bank protection in the double 6-foot by 3-foot box culvert under North Sheridan Road to the east, which is the source of the water that enters the channel (that protection would add to the cost of the project).
At the top end of viable solutions is a trapezoidal channel, concrete on the bottom and sides of the channel that would range up to $500,000 in cost.
City Council members had mixed reactions to the idea when Rogalski presented the problem to them last week.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, noting a similar solution was used to repair a problem channel in East Lawton, said the results don’t look good, and he asked about putting the channel underground to hide it from sight. Rogalski said the underground solution would take the cost of work to about $900,000, adding an additional problem is that the velocity of the water in the channel “exceeds what it was designed for.”
“Where will the money come from? That is my concern,” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, adding the problem was not the fault of the City of Lawton, “but we are inheriting it.”
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton warned the city needed to find a solution that works into the future, saying “we keep doing things that we have to revisit.”
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said he questions whether it is right to use city money to resolve a problem on private property, explaining it could mean spending $500,000 of citizen money already earmarked for another project.
“We need to steal the money from some place,” Warren said of the drainage channel solution, adding he also fears that by resolving this issue on private property, the city will open itself to other similar situations.
But, Rogalski said the primary concern for the channel near Sheridan road is that water tends to “stand for a while,” creating a nuisance.
Burk and Hampton said council concerns are the reason they want city staff to bring back data on a list of potential solutions, adding other issues to consider would be declaring the channel a public nuisance and forcing property owners to resolve the issue at their expense, or outlining a “tax increment district” that would allow adjacent property owners to “tax themselves” to cover the cost of repairs.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said there is precedence for one solution, explaining the City of Lawton recently took action to declare a private road near Northwest 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard a nuisance because of its deteriorating condition, then taking the issue to district court for settlement. As a result, the owners deeded the road to the city and gave it enough money to pay for the materials to repair the road.
Hampton said the drainage channel problem is evident to anyone who looks at it.
“They knew that was there,” he said, of property owners who purchased land adjacent to the channel in past years. “But, we do need to do something.”