The City of Lawton and Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority have scheduled activities for this year’s Trash Off.
The event, which combines a city-wide cleanup with collection of bulk debris at a site near McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris, is Lawton’s annual effort to beautify the community. Neighborhood Services Director Corey Bowen said city entities have been participating in the event for more than 30 years.
“The city continues to do this event to assist citizens with disposing of items that can’t go in their polycart or aren’t suitable for monthly bulk collection,” he said. “Trash Off also is a great opportunity for citizens to volunteer to help keep Lawton beautiful. Last year, our Trash Off event was a finalist for the Great American Cleanup Best Overall Award at the 31st Environmental Excellence Celebration in Oklahoma City. We not only hope to be a finalist again but to be the winner.”
Bowen said as of Monday afternoon, more than 140 residents had volunteered to collect debris at high profile locations. Trash Off coordinators still are accepting volunteers, who may sign up online through the City of Lawton website (lawtonok.gov) or register on site the day of the event. Volunteers will be assigned sites, but also may ask for specific locations.
Volunteer groups will be provided trash bags, gloves and necessary items for litter cleanup. Volunteers also will receive a free T-shirt and a free lunch.
In addition, the McMahon Memorial Auditorium coordination site will accept materials that cannot be placed in residential polycarts.
Acceptable materials include used oil, auto batteries, antifreeze, tires (no larger than truck size and without rims), fluorescent bulbs, appliances, scrap metal, vacuum cleaners, fire extinguishers, reusable furniture, rechargeable and alkaline batteries, latex and oil-based paint, and craft and hobby supplies. Special vendors will accept pharmaceutical drugs.
There are items that will not be accepted: Lab waste, ammunition, explosives, compressed gas cylinders, commercial waste, tractor tires, tires mounted on rims and hazardous materials.
“We do expect a large amount of materials because we are accepting materials not accepted in bulk (cleanup),” Bowen said, adding last year’s most common items were tires, tree limbs and household trash.
Drivers will be directed to the bin area from Cache Road or at Northwest Ferris and Northwest 6th Street. There is no charge for Lawton residents who present valid identification with a Lawton address or a Lawton water bill, or military personnel who present an active military ID. Non-residents may use the service by making a $25 on-site donation to Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.