Cutting branches

Cale Hoch, landscape tech with the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, cuts a tree branch in Fred Bentley Park, Northwest 40th Street and Columbia, in December. City officials say the Parks and Rec Department is short about 40 people, hindering its work to maintain city parks, and they are exploring plans to resolve the problems.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City of Lawton administrators are proceeding with plans designed to help the Parks and Recreation Department’s parks maintenance division.

The net result of a three-pronged approach to add parks maintenance staff, identify park space the city can discard and resume the Adopt-A-Park program would be better-appearing parks throughout Lawton, city officials said.

Recommended for you