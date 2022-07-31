City of Lawton administrators are proceeding with plans designed to help the Parks and Recreation Department’s parks maintenance division.
The net result of a three-pronged approach to add parks maintenance staff, identify park space the city can discard and resume the Adopt-A-Park program would be better-appearing parks throughout Lawton, city officials said.
Discussion began last week with a proposal to re-start Adopt-A-Park, a program that allows an individual or entity to sign an agreement to be responsible for a specific park’s maintenance. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the program, dormant since 2019, was a casualty of neglect. He said Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority created and supported the program, but while there were neighborhood associations involved, they lost interest because the City of Lawton didn’t support the program.
“We didn’t hold up our end,” he said.
The relaunched program will offer entities options on exactly what they want to do for the parks they adopt: litter control, mowing, grass trimming and edging, and landscaping, or variations of the four.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the discussion is an indication of a larger problem within the Parks and Recreation Department: there isn’t enough staff. Burk said the city’s new parks master plan indicates Lawton is 43 positions short of what it should have to properly maintain city parks, based on comparisons with personnel and resources allocated in similar-sized cities.
Lawton has 15 budgeted positions within parks maintenance, whose job is to maintain almost 700 acres of parks and park/open space, and another 100 acres in streets rights of way, medians and areas around the city’s three recreation centers.
“We cannot ask to add those (43 positions), but we’ve identified tasks that could help with costs and labor,” Burk said, of proposals to reinstate the Adopt-A-Park program, as well as look at ideas.
That doesn’t mean the department doesn’t want more personnel. Burk and Parks and Recreation Director Christine James asked the City Council to consider adding 10 new positions to the parks maintenance division, something the council directed City Manager Michael Cleghorn to explore.
That’s not the only administrative plan.
“We’re also looking to eliminate some park space,” Burk said, of a proposal to remove from the city’s inventory under-used parks and space dedicated as parks but not used as such.
City staff has been analyzing options for Lawton’s 74 parks since Halff made that recommendation in the master plan, although the staff had already been removing parks from the city inventory by selling them. Burk said city staff is moving closer to a time to present ideas for exactly which parks would be closed, sold or transferred to others, or turned into open space. He said city staff is planning meetings in each of Lawton’s eight wards in August to discuss proposals for specific wards, and under that timetable, city staff could be ready to return to the council with recommendations by early Fall.
Outsourcing some maintenance work is another option under consideration, Burk said, of a plan to hire others to perform maintenance in specific areas. He said Mattie Beal Park, which houses the municipal swimming pool, costs the city about $20,000 a year to maintain, a cost that could be transferred to a contractor. Burk said other potential sites are medians and street rights of way, a proposal that drew support from Cleghorn. Cleghorn said he doesn’t believe parks employees should be caring for those areas (in other cities, median and rights of way are handled by the streets division).
While council indicated support for all three proposals, expanding the parks maintenance staff by 10 positions may be the most challenging.
Cleghorn said those positions could equate to about $500,000, the full cost of employees, to include salary and benefits. He said while those parks positions are not in the 2022-2023 budget, one of his options may be making room for them by identifying other city positions that could be left unfilled.
“There are lots of vacant positions,” Cleghorn said, of an estimated 85 to 100 open positions throughout city government.
Cleghorn said administrators will analyze the openings to see which could be done without, then reclassify those positions to Parks and Recreation. But, he already knows some vacant positions are important to their departments, so his option still may have to be expanding the city staff.
“I’ll have to fund them in the budget,” Cleghorn said.
Burk said the bottom line is parks are a heavy responsibility.
“Park maintenance is different than maintaining a drainage channel, for example,” he said, of the intensive labor that goes into properly maintaining space used for recreation.