City of Lawton officials say almost everyone has seen someone in need of a sidewalk.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said there are two issues at play when considering who needs sidewalks: those with physical accessibility issues and those with transportation issues.
“For those folks, it is a transportation corridor,” he said, of the benefit of sidewalks to those who don’t have vehicles.
Despite some criticism, Rogalski said he knows there is a need for one accessibility project planned in east Lawton: a pedestrian bridge on East Gore Boulevard that will run parallel to the vehicular bridge spanning the interstate. How he knows: there is a well-worn footpath on the grass leading to the existing bridge and its narrow “shoulder” that pedestrians now use.
That pedestrian bridge isn’t the only major plan centered on pedestrian accessibility in the community, part of an effort by the City of Lawton to focus on existing sidewalks and build new ones.
When a new 12-inch waterline is installed along Cache Road between Northwest 67th and Northwest 16th streets, it will include a sidewalk, Rogalski said of the infrastructure plan upgrade whose plans will be presented to the City Council for consideration later this year.
There already are plans to expand West Gore Boulevard to four lanes and a center turn lane between Northwest/Southwest 67th and Northwest/Southwest 82nd streets. The new road will include sidewalks.
Another part of West Gore Boulevard also is being studied, with design plans for that work to be taken to the council in November.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren have been insistent the city launch a project to install a sidewalk along West Gore Boulevard for students who walk to Eisenhower High and Eisenhower Middle schools, and Cameron University. The first phase of that project is installing a sidewalk along the south side of the road between Southwest 38th and Southwest 52nd streets, linking to sidewalks that already exist. Ultimately the sidewalk will be extended further west, the councilmen have said.
A project to install a sidewalk along North Sheridan Road will begin soon. Mike Jones, the city’s ADA coordinator, said a sidewalk will be built on the west side of the arterial between Smith Avenue and Cache Road, with future plans to extend a sidewalk north of Smith to Rogers Lane (that part of the project is more complex). The Lawton Access Board, a citizens group that provides recommendations on accessibility issues, has been discussing plans to build a sidewalk along Sheridan Road south of Cache Road for several years.
There are other projects linked to accessibility.
Jones said the Lawton Access Board recently approved a $130,000 expenditure for pedestrian crossing systems at multiple intersections, to improve safety. Safe crossing is a critical issue: city staff is analyzing the area around Southwest 13th and Southwest 14th streets on West Lee Boulevard, where numerous residents cross from the housing addition on the south side of Lee to businesses on the north side. It’s an obvious area for attention, Rogalski and Jones said.