City of Lawton officials said they continue to monitor a problem with noxious odors in southwest Lawton and are asking residents to continue reporting problems.
Officials also said in a press release Thursday while they cannot comment on specific ongoing investigations, they can confirm an industry in Lawton has received a notice of violation and surcharges for various permit violations associated with industrial pretreatment of wastewater. City staff members are working with Lawton’s permitted industries to eliminate the sources of the noxious odors.
To better monitor the situation, industrial pretreatment staff members have been testing air samples from key locations in southwest Lawton. So far, all readings have read zero for hydrogen sulfide gas, meaning if hydrogen sulfide gas is present, it is below 0.1 parts per million, the lowest range of the test equipment. This level is 100 times lower than the eight-hour exposure limit of 10 parts per million set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
What makes hydrogen sulfide gas such a nuisance is that some people can smell it in the air at a concentration of only 0.005 parts per million, which is 20 times lower than test equipment can measure, and 2,000 times lower than the OSHA eight-hour exposure limit. Therefore, while the city’s testing results show dangerous concentrations of hydrogen sulfide gas may not have been present in the air, the readings do not mean the levels are low enough that they do not create a noxious odor or represent a nuisance, city officials said.
Lawton City code specifies it is a violation for an industry to emit a noxious odor that is either generated by itself or when mixed with other emissions, such as within the sanitary sewer. It is the task of the City of Lawton’s industrial pretreatment staff to ensure significant industries remain in compliance with Lawton City Code, city officials said.
Residents are asked to continue submitting noxious odor complaints to the City of Lawton and include details such as time of day, location and duration. Complaints may be made to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, 581-3445.