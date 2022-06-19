Some City of Lawton officials want the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding already allocated to Lawton reserved for the indoor youth sports complex planned for Elmer Thomas Park.
City Council members discussed the issue last week as City Manager Michael Cleghorn presented an update on the $18.2 million designated to Lawton in the 2021 and 2022 years, as well as how last year’s $9.1 million allocation was spent. The city received another $9.1 million this month as the second half of its ARPA payment, and Cleghorn presented a list of potential projects those funs could cover, explaining a recommendation that the city spend the one-time funding on one-time expenditures.
Lawton has spent $8.75 million of last year’s allocation: $3.6. million for employee premium pay (for those worked during the pandemic), $3.995 million for public safety radios (to upgrade the system); and $542,000 to buy new self contained breathing apparatus bottles for city firefighters.
The question now becomes what to do with the estimated $9.455 million in remaining funding (last year’s remains and this year’s allocation).
Council members indicated they agreed with a proposal from Mayor Stan Booker to designate the remaining ARPA money toward the youth sports complex. Booker said he didn’t see anything on the project list presented by Cleghorn “that will make the impact that the youth sports complex will do” and said the council needed to put a moratorium on spending those funds until then.
City officials said Tuesday that the newest cost estimate for that sports complex is $27 million. When community supporters first outlined the project in early 2019, the construction cost for the 86,000-square-foot complex was $11.05 million, but Lawton banker Brian Henry, one of three men who launched the proposal, said in March that figure was about eight years old and more recent estimates set construction costs at $24 million.
The 2019 Capital Improvements Program already allocates $8 million for the project.
Council members didn’t challenge the idea Tuesday, but they did direct city administrators to explore additional funding ideas for the two projects they agree must be done soon: radio consoles for the emergency communications division and conversion of lighting fixtures in all city buildings to LED lights.
The two proposals were among the list of suggestions that Cleghorn offered the council, projects ranging from stormwater system upgrades and replacing a deteriorating bridge on South 11th Street, to cybersecurity software and vehicles for Lawton Police Department and Lawton Fire Department. He made two specific suggestions for immediate expenditures, including one he said must be done if the city’s emergency communications area wants to use its new radios. That project would designate $125,000 to buy new radio consoles.
Cleghorn’s second project would designate $455,000 to change out every light in every City of Lawton complex with LED lights (the exception would be Lawton Public Library, where a light analysis is under way). The conversion would lower the city’s energy costs by almost half: while the city now spends $111,079 annually to power 6,389 light fixtures that use 1.455 million kilowatts of energy, converting those fixtures to LED would cut energy usage by 55 percent and lower annual energy costs to $49,877.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the emergency communications division must have the radio consoles — “The radios won’t work without them.” — and the LED conversion project makes sense because of its cost savings. He suggested the two projects be funded with ARPA money, reserving the remainder for the sports complex. The LED conversion project was on Tuesday’s agenda for action, but was tabled after the council directed Cleghorn to explore other funding ideas and bring them back for consideration.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson asked about the idea of borrowing money to pay for the light project, perhaps a loan that could be paid back with the savings the city will realize from more efficient energy use.
Booker, asking if Cleghorn could identify money in the existing budget to pay for the radio consoles, said the sports complex will make the biggest impact on the community, making it the best expenditure of the one-time funds.