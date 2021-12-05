Improvements in accessibility, standardizing amenities and too many sites are among the issues the City of Lawton needs to consider when looking at its parks, consultants say.
City parks — 74 in all, ranging from small green space to Elmer Thomas Park — are among five broad categories addressed in a parks master plan crafted for the City of Lawton by Halff Associates. The firm has spent the last year analyzing what Lawton has and asking residents what they want before developing a list of recommendations for helping city leaders address their parks and recreation needs for the next 20 years.
Nate Clair, one of two project managers for the Lawton parks and recreation project, said Halff’s report highlights multiple key themes related to parks, including some that are among the priority recommendations: amenities are outdated or inconsistent; and accessibility by those with limited mobility is a problem in many parks.
Clair said Halff’s survey found playground equipment in some city parks are obsolete and needs replacement. That’s not news to the city staff. The city had been conducting a systematic replacement program, identifying a set number of playgrounds each budget year and targeting equipment for replacement. While many playgrounds were updated, the program was suspended in the wake of budget problems.
According to Halff’s analysis, playgrounds aren’t the only need. While the city’s 74 parks have 66 playgrounds, 17 tennis courts, 31 pavilions and 33 basketball goals, they had much fewer baseball fields (22) and softball fields (five). The report (and residents responding to the survey) also cited special use amenities that could bring people to Lawton, such as dog parks (the only city dog park is on the east side of McMahon Park in southwest Lawton).
Clair said the analysis said lawton also has surplus of some types of parks. While there are too many neighborhood parks (defined as areas 2-10 acres and used by those within one-half mile) among the city’s 700 acres, there are not enough community parks (more than 10 acres in size and drawing people from 1 mile).
The imbalance also is a factor in park maintenance, with Halff’s analysis finding maintenance is lacking because there is not enough staff, funding or dedicated resources to cover all the city has. Clair said Lawton spends $1,520 less per park acre than the national average, staggering when multiplied by 700 acres.
“You guys are not spending enough on park maintenance,” he said.
Halff’s proposal: repurpose at least 85 acres (one of the 13 top priorities suggests the city staff develop criteria to divest itself of some park space). The city already has been doing that, with city staff identifying at least five park sites in recent years for sale. Eliminating acreage means more resources for remaining parks, Clair said.
He said not all park land is created equally, explaining that at one time, Lawton city code required housing addition developers to deed a specific amount of space to the city for parks. Often, the land dedicated was space that couldn’t be used for development, he said.
While divesting some land sounds good, there are limits to what the city can do because some park land was deeded to the City of Lawton specifically for recreational use. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said while legal issues may not allow the city to sell that space, there are other options: turning open space into wildflower or butterfly gardens, for example. Commissioner Brian Henry said a solution also may be allowing grass to grow in some of those areas and creating green space.
Other key issues in the parks analysis include a need to standardize typical amenities, keeping them the same or similar in all parks. There also is a need to balance active amenities (playgrounds, for example) with passive (picnic tables and benches, for example).
Halff’s recommended priorities recognize the importance of parks: the first priority directs the city to evaluate access points. Clair said there aren’t enough sidewalks to parks or within them to allow for accessibility for those with limited mobility. He said an analysis to see what needs to be done in the way of access “needs to happen fairly quickly,” adding the need to focus on passive amenities also needs to happen quickly.