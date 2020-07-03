Most City of Lawton offices are closed today for the Fourth of July weekend.
The closure means that residential trash routes will not be run today, although the city landfill will be open today but closed Saturday. Lawton Public library will be closed today through Sunday. In addition, most Lawton City Hall offices, to include the utilities services (water bill) division and license and permits office, will be closed. Lawton Animal Shelter will be open today, but closed Saturday.
The lakes division office will be closed today, but select employees may still be on-site for usage fee collection on Saturday. The Day Use Area of Lake Lawtonka will be closed by sundown.
The Elmer Thomas Park splash pad will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, while the Clement Washington Sr. Spray Park on Bellmont Avenue will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Both facilities will be closed Saturday.
LATS, the city’s mass transit system, will not operate its fixed routes Saturday.
City emergency services, to include problems with water/sewer, will remain operational.
Normal hours for city offices will resume Monday.
In addition, the Comanche County Courthouse will be closed today. Normal operations will resume Monday.